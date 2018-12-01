George H.W. Bush, 41st president of US, dies at 94

DALLAS — Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the 43rd president.
The elder Bush saw his popularity swell with the United States’ success in the Gulf War in 1991, only to watch it evaporate in a brief but deep recession. The Republican was defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Bill Clinton.
Bush had also been a World War II hero, Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.
Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.
Other US presidents who have died this century include:
— Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, who died June 5, 2004.
— Gerald Ford, the 38th president, who died December 26, 2006.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BREAKING: Former President @GeorgeHWBush has died at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/DYfeG6gg8K
— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) December 1, 2018
