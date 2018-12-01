George H.W. Bush, 41st president of US, dies at 94

Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

In this May 11, 2008 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the South Lawn of White House in Washington. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Former President George H. W. Bush smiles at the media after arriving aboard Air Force One Friday, December 26, 2008 in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this May 3, 2006 photo, former President George H.W. Bush embraces former first lady Barbara Bush after she introduced him at the Genesis Women's Shelter Mother's Day Luncheon in Dallas. The Bushes, who have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history, were both hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

George Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, 1947. (AP Photo)

George Bush is shown with wife Barbara in 1945. (AP Photo)

George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children in 1964. George W Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush. (AP Photo)

U.S. President-elect Ronald Reagan, left, and Vice President-elect George Bush share a laugh during their first news conference in which they announced their transitional team in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 6, 1980. (AP Photo)

This February 20, 1986, photo shows George H. W. Bush greets school children and teachers at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal, File

President George Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband. Former President Reagan is in the background. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

U.S. Vice President George Bush and his running mate, Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle, wave to the assembly of the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, August 18, 1988, after their respective acceptance speeches for the presidential and vice-presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

President Bush addresses the nation on television from the Oval Office in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1989 as he explains his decision to deploy American troops to Panama. Bush said some Americans were among the death and that Panamanian leader Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega was in hiding. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. Millie, a springer spaniel who was "first dog" in the Bush White House and namesake of a book that offered a dog's-eye view of the presidency, died Monday, May 19, 1997, at the Bush summer home in Maine. She was 12. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

U.S. President George H. Bush and his granddaughter, Marshall, are greeted by a couple of oversized bunnies and several hundred children during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House South lawn, Monday, April 16, 1990 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

President-elect George H. Bush sports a big smile as he listens to the cheers of on Dec. 6, 1988 in Houston rally crowd election night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Jon Porter, R-Henderson, Las Vegas Councilwoman Lynette Boggs McDonald, Former President George H. W. Bush and Rep. Jim Gibbons at The Venetian. March 22, 2002. Photo By Denise Truscello

Former President Bill Clinton, laughs, as he and former President George H.W. Bush answer questions from reporters about their recent tour of the Asian tsunami region, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2005. Clinton, who underwent quadruple bypass surgery in September, will undergo a medical procedure this week to remove fluid and scar tissue from his left chest, his office announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave to friends in the crowd during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

President George H.W. Bush, and his wife former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2012. The premiere was held on the president's 88th birthday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush, in wheelchair, his son former President George W. Bush, and other family members watch as the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is loaded into a hearse at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. Former President George H.W. Bush, hospitalized the day after his wife's funeral, will remain hospitalized at least another day a family spokesman said, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo provided by the office of former President George H.W. Bush, the former president waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine. A Bush spokesman said the nation's 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring his wife's death and then falling ill with a blood infection that landed him in the hospital. (Evan Sisley via AP)

Former President George H. W. Bush outside his home Friday, Jan. 22, 2010 in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

DALLAS — Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the 43rd president.

The elder Bush saw his popularity swell with the United States’ success in the Gulf War in 1991, only to watch it evaporate in a brief but deep recession. The Republican was defeated in his bid for a second term by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Bush had also been a World War II hero, Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

Other US presidents who have died this century include:

— Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, who died June 5, 2004.

— Gerald Ford, the 38th president, who died December 26, 2006.

