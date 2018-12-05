George H.W. Bush celebrated in state funeral

Friends, family, dignitaries and world leaders gathered Wednesday at the National Cathedral to mourn and celebrate the life of the late President George H.W. Bush.

Former President George W. Bush tears up speaking at his father's funeral (WXYZ-Detroit/Inform)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush sits during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard past former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Former President George W. Bush pauses as he speaks in front of the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former President George W. Bush, and his wife, Laura Bush, watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for a State Funeral. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former President George W. Bush, right, cries after speaking during the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Britain's Prince Charles, second from left, back row, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second from left, bottom row, are shown seated during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the White House from the Capitol, heading to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin).

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a hearse by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

From right, former President George W. Bush, second from right, former first lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush, Sharon Bush, Bobby Koch, Doro Koch, Jeb Bush and Columba Bush, stand just prior to the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush being carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Mourners file into the Washington National Cathedral before the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

People arrive for a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried out by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo, touches the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as it is carried out by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush greets President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former President George W. Bush wipes an eye at the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Crowds line Pennsylvania Ave. as the motorcade with the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is driven from the Capitol by the White House and on to the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter hold hands as they walk from a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former President George W. Bush, flanked by his wife Laura Bush, left, and brother former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried out after a State Funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former National Security advisor for President George H.W. Bush Brent Scowcroft, left, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, center, speak following the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard during a departure ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Members of the military honor guard carry the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the end of the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Members of the Bush family watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former President George W. Bush watches as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

People line the streets to pay their respects as the hearse with the casket of former President George H.W. Bush proceeds from the Capitol to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

People line the streets to pay their respects as the hearse with the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by from the Capitol to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

People line the streets to pay their respects as the hearse with the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes by from the Capitol on the way to a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Members of the clergy pray over a flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried out by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, center, departs following the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., speaks during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush. In the second row are Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former President George W. Bush, center right, with his wife Laura Bush walk behind the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, following a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Members of the military honor guard carry the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush out after the State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former staff members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a military honor guard past former President George W. Bush, left side, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush bid farewell Wednesday to the late President George H.W. Bush, in a moving tribute from a son to a father and a president to another president.

“When the history books are written,” Bush told those attending a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, “they will say that George H.W. Bush was a great president of the United States.”

Choking back emotion but also savoring the humorous moments in the family’s eventful history, Bush spoke of his father in heroic terms as “a man of constant motion,” a father figure who made friends with everyone – including “perhaps the most unlikely of all, the man who defeated him, Bill Clinton” — and a parent whose last words on earth were, “I love you too.”

“To us,” the son said of the father, “his was the brightest of a thousand points of light.”

After three days of funeral events in Washington, Bush was headed home to Texas for more ceremony and then his burial Thursday. After the cathedral service, the hearse and a long motorcade drove to the National Mall to pass by the World War II Memorial, a nod to the late president’s service as a World War II Navy pilot, then arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

Cannon roared again, “Hail to the Chief” was played for Bush for a final time in the capital and the plane with his casket and Bush family members aboard took off for Houston. He died Friday at age 94.

‘Soldier-statesman’

Bush biographer and historian Jon Meacham opened Wednesday’s ceremony by saluting Bush as “America’s last great soldier-statesman.”

Meacham recounted Bush’s service as a Navy pilot during World War II, including the harrowing incident in September 1944 when his plane was shot down near the Japanese Island of Chichi Jima. As president, Meacham said, Bush was “a lion who not only led us, but loved us.”

Meacham also recalled humorous moments from the 41st president’s political career, including an incident when Bush, campaigning in a crowded department store, inadvertently shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, “You never know,” Meacham said.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney recalled a visit with Bush and his wife Barbara at Kennebunkport in 2001 when Bush told him, “Bar and I could not have asked for better lives.” Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, died in April.

Mulroney praised Bush as a strong world leader who helped oversee the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union and helped bring about the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, signed into law by his successor, Clinton.

Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., recalled Bush as a man all about “friendship and loyalty,” whose “own party turned on him” after Bush supported a tax increase after campaigning on a pledge not to raise taxes.

“Those who travel the high road of humility in Washington, D.C., are not bothered by heavy traffic,” Simpson said to laughter.

Former presidents

The ceremony put victorious and vanquished aspirants for the nation’s highest office in close quarters. Former President Jimmy Carter, who was defeated by President Ronald Reagan and Bush in 1980, sat in the front pew next to his wife Rosalynn Carter.

Next to the Carters sat Clinton, who beat Bush 41 in 1992, and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Before the service began, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sat down next to the Obamas. Trump shook hands with the Obamas, but there was no handshake with the Clintons. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

The other living ex-president, George W. Bush, sat with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, in a front pew on the other side of the aisle with other members of the Bush family.

Next to the 43rd president and first lady sat Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor whom Trump dubbed “low energy Jeb” as he trounced him in the 2016 GOP primaries.

While the family of the late Sen. John McCain, another GOP icon who died in August, made it clear they did not want Trump to attend McCain’s memorial service, the Bushes had made it known that the the family would welcome Trump at the service for the 41st president.

Before leaving the White House, Trump tweeted, “This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!”

Earlier Trump had declared Wednesday a National Day of Mourning, which closed most of the federal government.

Others in attendance included Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, as well as former Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle. Two members of the Nevada delegation, Reps. Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen, attended.

Earlier, an honor guard carried the 41st president’s flag-draped casket into the cathedral after a motorcade carried it from the Capitol, where Bush had lain in state since Monday afternoon.

Under gray skies, well-wishers dotted the route traveled by the hearse-led motorcade to pay tribute to the last American president to have served in World War II.

After the service, the funeral procession carried the former president’s casket and the Bush entourage to Joint Base Andrews, where the president’s plane, renamed “Special Air Mission 41” for the journey, took off bound for Houston.

Bush will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before burial at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.