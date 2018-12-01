George H.W. Bush to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda

Former President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda next week.

Former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the South Lawn of White House in Washington on May 11, 2008. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House in Washington where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

Former President George H.W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and first lady Laura Bush to a reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Jan. 7, 2009. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

President George H.W. Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband on Jan. 20, 1989. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The leaders of Congress from both parties say an arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi say the Bush family will announce additional details about funeral arrangements beyond the Capitol ceremony.

A funeral service is planned for Washington’s National Cathedral. The White House has said Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend.