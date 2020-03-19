GI Bill benefits could continue with online classes

A bill that would allow veterans to continue to receive GI Bill benefits if their classes are moved to online-only because of the coronavirus outbreak has passed the Senate and awaits action in the House.

WASHINGTON— A bill that would allow veterans in states including Nevada to continue to receive GI Bill education benefits as universities and colleges move to online classes because of the coronavirus outbreak awaits the House when it returns to Washington next week.

A bipartisan bill filed in the Senate by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and passed this week, would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue to deliver benefits to student veterans regardless of whether they are physically in the classroom or studying online.

The bill was filed after many universities and colleges announced they would move classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Nevada, UNLV and UNR have closed campuses and are using online instruction.

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both Nevada Democrats, said the bipartisan bill passed by the Senate would help Silver State veterans enrolled in universities and colleges.

“Student veterans pursuing their education should not be at risk of losing their GI benefits due to campus closures as a result of the coronavirus,” Rosen said in a statement.

The senators said the bill would allow student veterans to continue to pursue an education without fear of losing benefits.

