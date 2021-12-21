56°F
Politics and Government

Gibson named chairman of Clark County Commission

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:59 pm
 
Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson speaks during a community COVID-19 testing event at Franci ...
Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson speaks during a community COVID-19 testing event at Francis H. Courtney Junior High School on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Commissioner Jim Gibson as chairman, taking over for current chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The board also appointed Commissioner Justin Jones as vice chairman. The two new officers will take over Jan. 4, and serve in those roles for two years.

Kirkpatrick, a former speaker of the Nevada Assembly, was first appointed to the commission in 2015. She was elected chairwoman in January 2019, and served as chairwoman during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic.

Gibson is a former three-term mayor of Henderson who ran unsuccessfully for governor in the Democratic primary of 2006. He was first appointed to the commission in 2017.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

