Gibson named chairman of Clark County Commission

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Commissioner Jim Gibson as chairman, taking over for current chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The board also appointed Commissioner Justin Jones as vice chairman. The two new officers will take over Jan. 4, and serve in those roles for two years.

Kirkpatrick, a former speaker of the Nevada Assembly, was first appointed to the commission in 2015. She was elected chairwoman in January 2019, and served as chairwoman during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic.

Gibson is a former three-term mayor of Henderson who ran unsuccessfully for governor in the Democratic primary of 2006. He was first appointed to the commission in 2017.

