Politics and Government

Giuliani says he’d only help impeachment probe with Trump OK

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 9:22 am
 
Updated September 29, 2019 - 9:48 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says he’d only cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed.

Central to the investigation is the effort by lawyer Rudy Giuliani to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July call with Ukraine’s president.

The House Intelligence Committee is leading the inquiry, and Giuliani thinks the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, “has already prejudged” whether Trump linked U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for the probe. Giuliani tells ABC’s “This Week” that “I wouldn’t cooperate” with Schiff, but if Trump “decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify.”

Schiff says he hasn’t decided whether he wants to hear from Giuliani.

THE LATEST
Safe Nest CEO Liz Ortenburger at her office in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Richard Br ...
Las Vegas might prosecute domestic violence without gun provision
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council will consider prosecuting misdemeanor domestic violence cases under a new city code that would not ban those convicted of the crime from possessing firearms, in order to avoid having to hold jury trials for the offense.

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to Lance Pringle, president of UAW Local 21 ...
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer campaigns in Nevada
By / RJ

Philanthropist and 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer campaigned with striking GM workers in Sparks on Friday, saying corporate control of government and politics must be reversed, and that President Trump should be removed from office.