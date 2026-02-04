45°F
Local GOP groups offer statements on Carns’ arrest

William "Bill" Carns' mugshot from his 2015 arrest. Carns was arrested on Jan. 31, 2026 on chil ...
William "Bill" Carns' mugshot from his 2015 arrest. Carns was arrested on Jan. 31, 2026 on child pornography and weapons charges. (Nye County Sheriff's Office from 2015)
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
February 4, 2026 - 5:47 am
 
Updated February 4, 2026 - 5:53 am

William “Bill” Carns, a former Nye County Republican Central Committee chairman, was arrested last weekend by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) on multiple offenses, including child pornography and weapon possession charges.

According to an arrest summary provided to the Pahrump Valley Times by NCSO, Carns is accused of:

Preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting pornography involving minor

Use of Internet to control visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age

Possession, manufacture or disposition of short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun

Manufacture, importation, possession or use of dangerous weapon

Manufacture or assembly of a firearm without issued serial number

“[Carns’ arrest] was a result of an arrest warrant that was obtained by a detective. The arrest warrant was approved, and Mr. Carns was located over the weekend and placed under arrest for that warrant,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We cannot provide any further comments, as it is an open case.”

According to the arrest summary, Carns was arrested Saturday, Jan. 31, at approximately 11:28 a.m. Nye County Sheriff’s Office administration told the Pahrump Valley Times via email that Carns’ bail was set at $45,000 and that he was later released from custody on bail the same day.

Following Carns’ arrest, the Nye County Republican Central Committee released a statement that read, “Bill Carns is an organizer and leader of the Nye County Republican Club alongside Joe Burdzinski.”

When contacted by the Pahrump Valley Times, Nye County Republican Club President Joe Burdzinski said, “Bill Carns has not been involved with the formation of the club or any of its current activities.” The Nye County Republican Club is a new group that was formed in December 2025.

Carns was previously arrested in Pahrump in 2015 for allegedly impersonating a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer. In 2021, Carns ran for the Valley Electric Association Inc. board and applied for the vacant Pahrump Justice Court justice of the peace position in 2022.

Carns was also previously appointed to the Nye County Peace Officer Advisory Review Board in 2022 but was not part of the selection process in 2024, according to Nye County Public Communications Manager, Arnold Knightly, who further clarified that Carns does not currently serve on any Pahrump or Nye County boards or committees.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

