Politics and Government

GOP presidential hopefuls set to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
A person holds up an Israeli flag during a pro-Israel rally at The Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, ...
A person holds up an Israeli flag during a pro-Israel rally at The Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many big GOP names are expected to speak in Las Vegas this weekend at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit.

The two-day summit at The Venetian, which brings hundreds of Jewish Republicans and others from across the country every year to Las Vegas, is expected to draw even larger crowds with the world watching the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“As the horrific events of October 7th unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role,” Sam Markstein, the Republican Jewish Coalition’s national political director, said in an email. “American strength and American resolve — and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world — are more important than ever.”

Like last year, the event will serve as an opportunity for major GOP presidential candidates to showcase their visions for the country with just a few months to go until the Republican presidential primary and Nevada caucus.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are scheduled to speak.

Both Trump and DeSantis are scheduled to appear at other events in Las Vegas this weekend. Trump will speak at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on Saturday evening, while DeSantis is a special guest for a breakfast at Treasure Island on Saturday morning.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is scheduled to appear at the summit Friday evening, as well as Gov. Sarah Sanders, R-Ark.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn.

Reps. Jason Smith, Mike Turner and Max Miller will speak Saturday afternoon at the Republican Jewish Coalition event. At the event’s gala dinner that evening, the Steven M. Mizel Foundation will present the Defender of Freedom and Security Award where Senate Minority Whip John Thune and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will speak.

“As the leading Republican voice in the Jewish community and for American Jews in the GOP, RJC is proud and honored to be hosting such a pivotal event at such a perilous time,” Markstein said. “RJC stands unapologetically with Israel.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

