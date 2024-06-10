86°F
Politics and Government

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown receives Trump endorsement

FILE - Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
FILE - Republican senatorial candidate Sam Brown endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2024 - 9:45 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sam Brown in the Senate race two days before the June 11 primary.

Trump called the veteran and former Army captain a “fearless American patriot” on his social media platform Sunday evening, following his Las Vegas rally at Sunset Park.

Backed by national Republicans, Brown was competing for the GOP presidential frontrunner’s support against a crowded field of candidates, including Dr. Jeff Gunter, former ambassador to Iceland under the Trump administration.

Brown thanked Trump for his leadership and endorsement Sunday evening.

“I look forward to working with you to bring a better future to every Nevadan when we both win in November!” Brown said in a statement.

By the time his endorsement came out, however, more than 96,000 Republicans had already voted, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

Trump had said in an exclusive interview with the Review-Journal on Sunday he planned to announce his endorsement in the competitive Senate primary.

In response to Trump endorsing his opponent, Gunter said in a statement, “Mitch McConnell money wins, the American people lose. Rinse and repeat.”

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno criticized Brown for “desperately seeking” Trump’s approval and claimed Brown will “always put partisan politics and his far-right MAGA agenda” ahead of “doing what’s right for Nevada.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

THE LATEST
 
Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
By / RJ

Donald Trump encouraged supporters to vote in the primary and to vote for him in November, outlining his priorities if re-elected and warning of what another Biden term would mean.

FILE - United States Postal Service letter carrier Gabriel Peña carries mail in Los Angele ...
US employers added a robust 272K jobs in May
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4%, from 3.9%, ending a 27-month streak of unemployment below 4%, the Labor Department said Friday.

