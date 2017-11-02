GOP unveils tax-reform, which that faces political hurdles

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes a provision eliminating federal deductions of state and local taxes, which could cause some Republicans from high-tax states in the northeast and California to eventually withhold their support.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans rolled out their much awaited tax reform plan Thursday to the applause of President Donald Trump, who praised the legislation for its corporate and middle-class tax cuts.

But the bill faces political hurdles in both chambers of Congress.

“We are just getting started, and there is much work left to do,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes a provision eliminating federal deductions of state and local taxes, which could lead Republicans in high-tax states in the northeast and California to eventually withhold their support.

But the bill leaves intact tax-exemption rules on 401(k) retirement accounts and permanently slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent — a move Trump said would create jobs.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said the legislation would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over 10 years, a hard limit that must be met to allow Republicans to muscle the bill through the Senate with a simple majority vote under budget reconciliation rules.

Brady also said the bill is “family friendly” and Republicans cast the bill as a middle-class tax relief.

“We are focused on increasing paychecks in a major way,” Brady said.

Reaction to plan was swift, with some Republicans grousing about geographic inequities over the state and local income tax deduction, and Democrats charging the plan will benefit the nation’s wealthiest earners at the expense of lunch-bucket workers.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House tax bill is “designed to plunder the middle class.”

The bill also is opposed by the National Federation of Independent Business. Juanita Duggan, NFIB president said the bill “leaves too many small businesses behind.”

