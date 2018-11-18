GOP’s Rick Scott leads Bill Nelson as Florida finishes recount

Florida’s recount is over and Republican Gov. Rick Scott leads incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race by more than 10,000 votes. State officials will certify the final totals Tuesday.

A volunteer looks over ballots during the hand count at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This combination of November 2018 photo shows Andrew Gillum, left, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, Gillum ended his hard-fought campaign, just hours before counties must turn in their official results following days of recounting ballots. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Carts of ballots wait to be fed through machines to recount about 80,000 ballots for the Florida House District 89 race between candidates Republican Mike Caruso and Democrat Jim Bonfiglio at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Service Center in Riviera Beach, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (James Wooldridge/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Mayor Andrew Gillum addresses supporters and urges that they keep politically engaged as the Broward County of Supervisor of Elections Office have five days to recount cast votes over an entire month leading up to Tuesday's midterm election. Gillum held a faith-based recount rally inside New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

Official results posted by the state on Sunday showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals Tuesday.

The results show that Scott is poised to end Nelson’s lengthy political career. The three-term incumbent was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000. Nelson has scheduled an announcement later Sunday afternoon.

Scott spent more than $60 million of his own money on ads that portrayed Nelson as out-of-touch and ineffective. Nelson responded by questioning Scott’s ethics and saying he would be under the sway of President Donald Trump.

Florida counties had until noon on Sunday to finish up recounts and turn final totals in closely watched races for U.S. Senate and governor.

State election officials were expected to announce the totals later Sunday, and will officially certify the results on Tuesday.

The deadline comes a day after Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded the governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis. Previous totals showed Gillum trailing DeSantis by more than 30,000 votes.

Counties were legally required to do a machine recount after the initial results showed the race for governor and U.S. Senate very close. State officials then ordered a hand recount earlier in the week