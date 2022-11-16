Gov.-elect Lombardo announces transition team

Lombardo, who will take office in January, included business and government leaders on his transition team.

Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Lombardo is with his family, from left, stepdaughter Lacey Alderson, stepgrandson Theodore Bartolo, 9 months, wife Donna Lombardo and daughter Morgan Lombardo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees Wednesday, filled with business and government leaders.

Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies and the consultant who led the Lombardo campaign, will serve as chair of the transition team.

“I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” Lombardo said in a statement. “I have asked Ryan Erwin to chair my transition team, and he has graciously agreed. With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I’m confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success. This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration.”

The team includes Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis; Eureka County Commissioner J.J. Goicoechea; former Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison who chaired Lombardo’s campaign for governor; and Lombardo’s wife, Donna Lombardo.

Peter Guzman, president and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce, and Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance will also be on the transition team.

Dallas Haun, chairman of the Nevada State Bank; Nevada Gaming Commissioner and former state Senator Ben Kieckhefer; Dr. Tony Alamo, former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission; Keystone Corporation board member and attorney Pauline Lee; and Dwayne McClinton, who is the government affairs director at Southwest Gas will also be a part of the team.

State Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert and Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neil will also serve.

Lombardo’s working committees for the transition team include agriculture, ranching and mining; economic and workforce development; education; energy, land and wildlife; general policy; government reform; health care; public safety, corrections and law enforcement; real estate, housing and construction; gaming and tourism; and water.

Lombardo, who wants to be the next “education governor,” does not have anyone from the education field on his transition team, but education experts will come in to advise on education issues within the working committees.

Lombardo will be inaugurated on Jan. 2.

