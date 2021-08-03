102°F
Politics and Government

Governments report no citations with public mask mandate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 5:58 pm
 
Ross Olfano of Las Vegas plays pool at Griffs Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas on the first day ...
Ross Olfano of Las Vegas plays pool at Griffs Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas on the first day day of the newly reinstituted Nevada COVID-19 mask mandate due, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After the first weekend with a new public mask mandate, Southern Nevada cities on Monday reported no major compliance issues.

Henderson and North Las Vegas officials said they did not issue any citations for violations over the weekend. A Las Vegas spokesman said the city had not issued any citations on Friday but it had not reported figures yet for Saturday and Sunday.

A Clark County spokesman said county officials received 31 complaints about noncompliance since Friday and issued verbal warnings to 13 businesses.

The governments are tasked with monitoring and ensuring compliance — including investigating all complaints — with the indoor mask mandate. The rule went into effect Friday.

Las Vegas and Henderson received a few complaints about face masks not being worn in establishments, officials said. The complaints in Henderson were received mostly about gyms, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

Governments have indicated that they will seek to educate non-compliant businesses.

The mandate applies to indoor public spaces, and masks must be worn whether someone is vaccinated or not.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

