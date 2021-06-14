110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Politics and Government

Granholm promotes lithium mining for clean-energy batteries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tours signs a solar module at Townsite solar facility i ...
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tours signs a solar module at Townsite solar facility in Boulder City as Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., left, looks onFriday, June 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Monday promoted responsible extraction of lithium in Nevada as part of a national blueprint to manufacture more lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and provide clean energy to fight climate change.

Granholm headed a Department of Energy roundtable to discuss the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries 2021-2030 with representatives from private sector businesses involved in the critical mineral supply chain for manufacturers who produce smart phones, computers and cars.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of reducing fossil fuel emissions by 50 percent in a decade and zero emissions by 2050.

“We will not be able to accomplish these goals without lithium batteries,” Granholm said.

Joseph Mendelson, a senior counsel at Tesla, said securing supplies of lithium to build batteries for electric cars was critical to compete globally.

He said China is “ahead of the game” because of incentives, standards and the supply of critical minerals to produce batteries and energy storage systems. Tesla has a lithium battery plant at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center; batteries produced there are installed in cars and trucks made in California, where other parts are built and assembled.

JB Straubel, co-founder and CEO of Redwood Materials in Carson City, said his company strips batteries out of electronic waste to recycle lithium and electrical waste.

All of the business representatives who participated in the roundtable appeared to be in agreement with Granholm, who said extraction and refining lithium was critical to stay competitive with China, which has control over much of the supply chain for clean energy technology.

Nevada is the only state with a large commercial lithium mine in the United States — Silver Peak, which opened in the 1960s in Esmeralda County. But two proposed mines in Northern Nevada face opposition from American Indian tribes and environmentalists.

The Biden administration has agreed to protect habitat for the Tiehm’s buckwheat, a rare flower found on 10 acres in Esmeralda County. The Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine, proposed by an Australian mining company, would be located on the same public land as the Tiehm’s buckwheat.

“Tiehm’s buckwheat shouldn’t be wiped off the face of the Earth by an open-pit mine,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada director for the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement about the administration’s decision to protect the flower under the Endangered Species Act.

Conservationists praised the Biden administration for providing protections for the flower, whose global habitat is just 10 acres in Nevada.

Environmental impact and tribal concerns have spared protests over the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Humboldt County and approved by the Bureau of Land Management.

The Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe and ranchers said the mine would curb access to hunting, fishing, water sources and sacred sites. Protests have occurred at the site, and in Reno, in recent months.

Because lithium is a finite resource, and critical to clean energy goals, Granholm said the Departments of Defense, State and Commerce, as well as Energy, are developing a strategy to shore up domestic battery production and domestic supply chain.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports 439 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over weekend
Nevada reports 439 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over weekend
2
How Biden’s free community college proposal could impact Nevada
How Biden’s free community college proposal could impact Nevada
3
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
4
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
5
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Reality Winner walks into the Federal Courthouse in Aug ...
NSA contractor in leak case out of prison
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jeru ...
Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu’s reign
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, will preside over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit, Sunday, Jun ...
G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations
By Jill Lawless, Sylvia Hui, Danica Kirka and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Joe Biden, who was making his first foreign trip as leader, said it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.”

Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, ...
Pulse Nightclub to be designated national memorial
The Associated Press

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

 
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The president hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint communique to be released Sunday when the summit ends.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary Sch ...
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that he’d vetoed four bills passed during the 2021 Legislature, ranging from housing discrimination, tourism districts and the creation of legislative ethics commissions.

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, then Attorney General William Barr appears before the Senate J ...
Seized House records show how far Trump administration would go
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Two House Democrats disclosed this week that their smartphone data was secretly obtained by the Trump Justice Department as part of an effort to uncover the source of leaks related to the investigation of Russian-related election interference.