Politics and Government

Group looking to recall Sisolak suing for more time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 8:47 pm
 

The group attempting to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak says that the coronavirus outbreak and the governor’s emergency directives have made it “impossible” for them to gather the needed signatures for their effort, and have filed a lawsuit asking for more time

The group, Fight For Nevada, filed a lawsuit Monday against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske in federal court in Las Vegas, asking for an extension of time to gather signatures that is equal to the length of the state of emergency directive Sisolak issued on March 12, which remains in effect two months later.

The group began circulating the petition in mid-February, and the deadline to submit the 243,995 signatures to qualify the recall effort of the governor is May 14. The group had gathered 15,892 signatures as of the halfway mark of the 90-day signature gathering period, according to the secretary of state’s office.

In the complaint, the group argued that the governor’s directives, including the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, “have made the already arduous path of obtaining the necessary signatures for a recall petition now impossible.”

They said that while the recall group has attempted to obtain signatures using remote methods, “these efforts require the large, in-person gatherings that are now prohibited.”

Despite the governor’s ban on gatherings, Fight for Nevada has been helping organize protests in Carson City and other cities across the state in recent weeks to gather signatures and also rail against the governor’s shutdown orders.

Angela Blass, president of Fight for Nevada, told the Review-Journal at one of the demonstrations on April 25 that she wasn’t worried about people transmitting the virus during the protests.

The complaint said that the group had asked the secretary of state’s office several times for an extension to the deadline to submit signatures, but were told that no extension would be granted.

Without intervention by the court, the group would not be able to gather the needed signatures by the Thursday deadline, the complaint said, which “will violate their constitutional rights to free speech and free association.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a new order Monday to allow the state to tap its reserve funds to hel ...
Sisolak declares fiscal emergency
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday declared a state of fiscal emergency, which allows the government to access reserve funds to deal with budget deficits caused by the coronavirus-sparked business shutdown.

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and fo ...
Pence isolating after virus exposure
By Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie talks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak a ...
Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on vets
By Hope Yen and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Major veterans organizations have urged VA to explain under what circumstances VA doctors initiate discussion of hydroxychloroquine with veterans as a treatment option.

In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., talks to reporters at the Capit ...
As Trump tries to move past virus, Congress races to fill void
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Jolted by the lack of comprehensive federal planning as states begin to reopen, lawmakers of both parties, from the senior-most senators to the newest House member, are jumping in to develop policies and unleash resources to prevent a second wave.