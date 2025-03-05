GSA fires Nevada employees, impact unclear

The U.S. General Services Administration dismissed approximately 12 staff members between Las Vegas and Reno, according to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s office.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto during a briefing at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

All General Services Administration employees in Nevada have been fired, according to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Approximately 12 staff split between Las Vegas and Reno were notified Monday evening that their unit has been abolished, according to Cortez Masto’s office.

The employees were placed on paid administrative leave and will receive 90 days of paid leave, according to an email sent to staff obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Cortez Masto’s office said the GSA administrator has not directly informed the senator’s office, which is still pushing for more details. The Nevada Democratic senator, who first raised the alarm on X, said that General Services Administration employees maintain federal buildings and courthouses, including security systems.

“Why is Donald Trump eliminating the support that keeps our federal courtrooms functioning? He must want to make it harder for judges to do their jobs,” Cortez Masto said on X.

It is unclear what the employees’ specific responsibilities were, and what impact their firing will have on Nevada’s federal buildings.

On its website, GSA lists the five buildings it manages in Nevada, including the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse and the Foley Federal Building on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The firing of Nevada’s GSA staff came ahead of an announcement from the General Services Administration on Tuesday that it will dispose of over 440 “non-core assets” that comprise almost 80 million square feet across the country and represent more than $8.3 billion in recapitalization needs.

“Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce,” the GSA said in a statement.

“We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues. GSA’s decisive action to dispose of non-core assets leverages the private sector, drives improvements for our agency customers, and best serves local communities,” it continued.

The Nevada field office for the GSA directed inquiries to an email address, which did not return a request for information by the print deadline.

