Gun violence forum: Buttigieg blames ‘toxic brew’ for gun violence — LIVE BLOG

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg boiled down gun violence problem to a “toxic brew” of two things: A lack of common sense gun law, and the rise of hatred — specifically white nationalism.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg boiled down gun violence problem to a “toxic brew” of two things: A lack of common sense gun law, and the rise of hatred — specifically white nationalism. He would give $1 billion towards study of the ladder.

More takeaways from Buttigieg:

— He supports universal background checks, red flag laws, closing gun show and boyfriend loopholes, banning the new sale of assault weapons, a licensing program for gun owners.

— Buttigieg said most of these issues are supported by American people.

— “Anything like an AR15 has no business being sold near a school or a neighborhood. I carried these weapons… to defend this country so that we wouldn’t have to (have these guns on our streets).”

— He sidestepped a question on mandatory or voluntary gun buyback programs, saying there were “mixed results” from similar plans. He added that the focus must be on the universal background checks and other more accepted plans.

— “All of our plans will be multiplied by zero if we don’t get something done.”

— He referred to buybacks as a possible “shiny object” that would get in the way.

— Buttigieg said he’s battled gun violence in minority communities as a mayors. We must reduce the number of guns on the streets, he said, but also invest in education and economic development in these areas, as well as increase trust in law enforcement.

— He said a conversation on mental health is important, but it should not be played against the gun violence debate. Those suffering from mental illness are more likely to be gun violence victims than perpetrators, he said.

Dem candidates in Las Vegas for gun forum

The top candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are in Las Vegas Wednesday to participate in a forum on gun violence sponsored by March for Our Lives and Giffords.

The event, which is pegged to the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 people dead, began at 9:30 a.m. The organizers invited the 10 candidates who qualified for the September national debate to participate, and each accepted.

MSNBC Live host Craig Melvin will moderate the discussion. Questions were also asked by the audience, which consisted of gun violence survivors, their families and gun safety advocates.

Here is the tentative schedule for candidate remarks:

— 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

— 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.: Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

— 11 – 11:30 a.m.: Sen. Cory Booker

— 11:30 – 12 p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

— 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden

— 1:30 – 2 p.m.: Former congressman Beto O’Rourke

— 2 – 2:30 p.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

— 2:45 – 3:15 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders

(Sanders canceled his forum appearance and all campaign events after undergoing emergency heart surgery in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.)

— 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.: Andrew Yang

— 3:45 – 4:15 p.m.: Sen. Kamala Harris

Most of the candidates are also holding additional campaign events in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

