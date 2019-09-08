88°F
Politics and Government

Guns on Congress’ post-recess agenda

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

WASHINGTON — Congress returns this week with a slate full of “must-do” items that include passing spending bills to keep the government funded, and addressing gun legislation that took on increased importance following three mass shootings last month.

President Donald Trump said administration officials have been working with lawmakers over the break to improve background check legislation, although no specific proposal has been unveiled ahead of the return of the House and Senate.

Walmart, the scene of the El Paso massacre where 22 people died last month, wrote House and Senate leaders notifying them that the store will stop the sales of some guns and ammunition.

Kroger grocery stores and Walgreen’s drug stores have joined Walmart in asking people not to openly carry firearms in their stores.

But while the private sector moves on gun measures, politicians continue to bicker over how best to tackle the growing number of deaths due to mass shootings in this country.

After recent shootings, Trump spoke of the need for strengthening background checks and restricting access to weapons, as well as devices that accelerate the rate of fire including so-called bump stocks.

The president had instructed the Justice Department to issue new regulations on “bump stocks” following the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.

But Trump has remained non-committal about specifics involving gun legislation after a month of carnage, with two mass shootings in Texas and one in Ohio.

“We are in the process of dealing with Democrats and Republicans, and there’s a big package of things that’s going to be put before them by a lot of different people,” Trump said last week.

“Over the last five, six, or seven years, no matter how strong you need the background checks , it wouldn’t have stopped any of it,” Trump told reporters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told a conservative radio outlet last week that he would not bring gun legislation to the Senate floor without the backing of the president.

Instead, a spokesman for McConnell said the Senate would work on appropriations bills and continue with confirmation of Trump administration officials and judicial candidates.

In the House, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-Calif., said he would take up legislation to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines that were used in recent mass shootings.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., was one of four House members who filed the Keep Americans Safe Act, which would ban the high-capacity ammunition magazines, like those used in Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds wounded.

“Banning high-capacity magazines will save lives,” Titus said.

Despite the recent spate of shootings and pressure from the public on lawmakers and elected officials to act, the likelihood that a ban on weapon magazines or semi-automatic rifles appears remote.

In addition to McConnell’s comments to conservative radio hosts, the majority leader has refused to take up bills passed by the House, along mostly partisan lines, to strengthen background checks.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Nevada state GOP chairman Michael McDonald speaks to party delegates standing on line to vote f ...
McDonald wins fifth term as Nevada GOP chairman
By / RJ

The Nevada Republican Party’s central committee has re-elected incumbent Chairman Michael McDonald to a fifth term, and voted to forego a traditional nominating caucus to endorse President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during Rep. Steven Horsford' ...
Cory Booker on guns, affordable housing and wages
By / RJ

New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker discussed gun violence, affordable housing, minimum wage and education in an exclusive Labor Day interview with the Review-Journal.

Retired NASA astronaut and Navy Capt. Mark Kelly speaks as his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Gif ...
Backlash hits Arizona GOP head after email about Democrat Mark Kelly
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The head of the Arizona Republican Party faced a backlash Friday after sending a fundraising email that said Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly will be stopped “dead in his tracks.”