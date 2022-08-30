99°F
Hand-counting ballots may cost counties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2022 - 6:48 pm
 
Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes, center, works on a hand recount of votes with others ...
Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes, center, works on a hand recount of votes with others, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Goldfield, Nev. As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state's office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand-count votes starting as soon as this fall's midterm elections. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RENO — An interim legislative committee Monday voted to request a bill draft that, if passed in the next legislative session, would require any county not using voting machines purchased with state funds to pay back the money used to buy them.

The request, which was recommended to the Joint Interim Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections, was brought by Assemblywomen Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas and Brittney Miller, D-Las Vegas.

“We would have never thought that a county that came to us and asked for dollars to purchase something would just put them in a closet and not want to use them,” said Carlton, who chairs the committee. “It’s very sad to think that state dollars, taxpayer dollars were given to a county and they bought machines and they’re just gathering dust.”

The proposal follows a successful push by election deniers in Nye County to eliminate the use of electronic voting machines in in favor of paper ballots and hand counting the results, a move which saw the county’s long serving clerk, Sam Merlino, resign.

She was replaced earlier this month by Mark Kampf, a former executive who has falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Kampf has said that Nye County will both hand count ballots as well as use machines to ensure an accurate tally.

Esmeralda, the state’s least populous county, hand counted ballots cast during the June primary election, taking election officials seven hours to count 317 ballots. Seven of Nevada’s 15 counties have considered switching from the use of electronic voting machines, a reaction to unsupported claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Clerks across the state have spoken out against the switch; many of them have said hand-counting would leave room for human error.

Carlton said the bill would not be retroactive, meaning counties that have already opted to cease using voting machines wouldn’t be affected. The provision was a sticking point for some Republicans on the committee.

“If it’s not clarified that this is not retroactive then I could not support it, and I didn’t see that anywhere in here. So I hope it’s written that way,” Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, warned.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to request the drafting of the bill, which could undergo a number of changes after it is written and amended in next year’s legislative session.

Carlton won’t be there for that process, however: She’s term-limited and cannot seek re-election this year.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in ...
Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over, officials say
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022. ( ...
Judge may grant Trump a special master review of seized documents
By Erik Larson, Bloomberg News Tribune Content Agency

A federal judge said she will likely grant Donald Trump’s request for a so-called special master to review documents seized by the FBI and seek out any privileged material.

FILE - Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes, center, works on a hand recount of votes with ...
Secretary of state OKs rules for hand counting of votes
By Gabe Stern The Associated Press/Report for America

The regulations take effect Oct. 1 and will last until November 2023, though officials hope to adopt them permanently.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver asks a questions during the first arguments for the ne ...
Silver resigning from Nevada Supreme Court
By / RJ

Citing “unforeseen circumstances” and a desire to spend more time with her family, Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver tendered her resignation to Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.