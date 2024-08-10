Harris and Walz rally at Thomas & Mack Center

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she heads to her motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz introduces Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made their first appearance in Nevada on Saturday as the likely 2024 Democratic presidential ticket at a packed rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday evening.

“I know the people of Nevada. You are battle born,” Harris told the crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 people at the rally, wrapping up their five-day battleground state tour.

“Nevada today I ask you, are you ready to make your voices heard?” Harris said.

Harris, who has visited Nevada seven times this year, drew a much larger crowd than her many previous visits. When she last visited in July, she spoke to a few hundred at a ballroom in the Resorts World. In January, she addressed a couple hundred Culinary Local 226 members at the union’s headquarters.

As the arena began to fill, chants of “we fight; we win!” and “We’re not going back!” broke out sporadically. A roar and a wave broke out at one point, and a dance party erupted before a single speaker took the stage.

A public school teacher named Tillie Torres introduced Walz, who started off with talking about the weather. He thanked the crowd for braving the 108 degree heat and said the campaign had to turn people away because of the heat.

“But don’t worry, we’re going to be back a lot,” Walz said.

Rally attendees expressed more excitement to vote for Harris over Biden, who dropped out of the race in July. It remains to be seen, however, if Harris can transfer that momentum into votes in November.

“I’m happy that Kamala Harris has energized people again, people seem to have hope,” said attendee Jeffery White. “The country has been in such a negative funk for the last two or three years, just at each other. People have rallied around something to get happy about.”

President Joe Biden won Nevada in 2020 by 30,000 votes, but Trump has consistently led in polling in Nevada. Recent polls show Trump and Harris neck-and-neck, with some putting Trump slightly ahead and others putting Harris in the front.

One Morning Consult poll of swing states that included Nevada from late July shows Harris slightly ahead of Trump if the election were held today, but it also showed voters favor Trump when it comes to issues like the economy and immigration.

Fighting back

Since Harris has taken over as the Democratic presidential candidate, Republicans have transferred their common criticisms of Biden over to Harris, criticizing her for what they see as a lack of action at the southern border, and policies they believe contributed to inflation and a poor economy.

The vice president attempted to rebut those concerns on Saturday.

She highlighted her record as attorney general of California, saying she prosecuted transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers who entered the country illegally and “won” her cases.

“We know that our immigration system is broken, and we know what it takes to fix it,” Harris said. She advocated for comprehensive reform that includes stronger security and a pathway to citizenship.

Harris promised to fight for strong border security and criticized Trump and Republicans for blocking a bipartisan border package earlier this year. She promised to sign a similar bill if she became president.

Her discussions on immigration seem to signal a major shift in her stance since taking the top of the Democratic ticket. In 2015, she said undocumented immigrants are not criminals, however, now she said unauthorized border crossings are illegal.

Harris also addressed the economy, saying it is “doing well by many measures.” But she also said that prices remain high and that she will work to lower prices for families and help fight against corporate landlords who unfairly raise rent.

Nevada saw one of the highest unemployment rates when COVID-19 hit, and though it recovered some, its unemployment rate remains among the highest in the country. In June the unemployment rate for the state was 5.2 percent, which increased by 0.1 percentage point from May, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) June 2024 economic report.

The vice president highlighted her record in helping workers, saying as a U.S. senator she fought for paid family leave and medical leave.

She pledged to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for workers, a proposal originally proposed by former President Donald Trump when he visited Las Vegas in June.

“When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families,” Harris said.

Harris repeated some of the main points she has given on the campaign trail thus far, comparing and contrasting her record with Trump’s. She continued to say Trump would sign a national abortion ban, despite the former president saying he would not.

She described holding Wall Street banks accountable for fraud and taking on for-profit colleges that scam students.

“It is about two different visions for our nation. One, focused on the future, and the other focused on the past,” Harris said. The crowd chanted, “we are not going back.”

Harris criticized Project 2025, a blueprint of policy proposals led by the Heritage Foundation that a Republican presidential candidate could implement in 2025. Trump has distanced himself from the project claiming he doesn’t know who is behind it and knows nothing about it.

Harris’ campaign did not make the vice president available for an interview after the Las Vegas Review-Journal made multiple requests — following a pattern in which Harris did not take interviews when she visited the Silver State. Harris did not hold a press gaggle upon her arrival in Las Vegas, where she was greeted on the tarmac by Nevada Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, both have given the Review-Journal interviews during their visits.

Halee Dobbins, the Nevada communications director for the RNC, said in a statement Walz’ track record of supporting far-left policies would be disastrous for Nevadans, and that he is “just as dangerously liberal as she is.”

Introducing Walz

Walz introduced himself to the crowd, providing his background as a teacher and a football coach. He said he was proud to wear the uniform as a member of the National Guard and said the G.I. Bill gave him a shot at receiving a college education.

Walz highlighted similarities between Minnesota and the Silver State, saying both of which have two female senators. He said like Nevadans, Minnesotans respect neighbors’ rights to make their own personal choices.

He talked about his and wife’s use of IVF to have children, and how they named their daughter Hope.

“In 87 days, we’re going to settle our political differences not through violence. We’re going to settle it by beating them at the ballot box,” Walz said.

Nevada’s strong union presence was felt in the arena as both the vice president and Walz shouted out the Culinary, which endorsed the campaign on Friday. Members of the union chanted “226,” when Harris spoke.

Nevada’s elected officials weigh in

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who reportedly helped Harris in the vice presidential candidate selection, rallied the crowd ahead of Harris’ appearance, highlighting Harris’ work when she was attorney general to prosecute transnational criminals, drug smugglers and human traffickers.

“We need to win the majority of the House. We need to keep our majority in the Senate, and yes, we must win the White House,” Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto also reiterated how close her race came in 2022, and how it came to a less than a 1 percent margin.

“It’s a reminder that every vote counts,” Cortez Masto said.

Nevada Reps. Susie Lee, Steven Horsford and Dina Titus, also spoke ahead of Harris’ and Walz’ appearances. They also greeted the two at the airport Saturday afternoon.

Titus referenced Vance’s criticisms of “childless cat ladies” and said she is one of those childless cat ladies. “He apologized to my cat but not to me,” she said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, though she didn’t greet Harris and Walz at the airport, spoke at the rally and highlighted the stakes of the election. She used the microphone to criticize her opponent Sam Brown and reiterated the Democratic attack against Republicans about abortion.

Reactions from crowd

Hours before the rally kicked off, attendees braved triple-digit temperatures as they patiently stood in long lines.

According to the Harris campaign, law enforcement decided to close the doors to the event around 5:45 p.m. due to people becoming ill while waiting outside. The campaign estimated 4,000 people were in line or in cars when the entrances were shut down, and 14,000 people filled the arena.

The campaign also said it recruited the most volunteers during the Las Vegas rally than anywhere else in the country.

The stage sat in the middle of the court where the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels play basketball.

Tequila Hall brought her 7-year-old granddaughter, Raelyn, to support the vice president and governor.

The former resident of red Mississippi said she couldn’t recall a bigger political event. This was her first rally for a presidential candidate.

Hall, 47, was hopeful for the prospect of the first female president being a Black woman, noting that she was “10 times more excited than I was when she became vice president.”

Lisa and Michael Williams said they missed a rally from former President Barack Obama and didn’t want to miss a “historic event.”

The married couple of 40 years said the Harris-Walz ticket has energized them.

“She’s just really inspirational,” Lisa Williams said. “It’s just a different type of vibe, and it seems like it’s more of a youthful vibe. Everybody is trying to get involved.”

Marquitta Jackson, who was visiting Las Vegas for a Dead & Company concert, said women’s rights were her top concern, noting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“The fact that they took away rights that I had for 50 years was absolutely astonishing to me, so that’s my rally,” she said at the arena.

David Hagland said Biden’s campaign before Harris took the top of the ticket appeared doomed.

“Biden was not a good-odds candidate, I think,” he said. “And now we’ve got a chance of winning and I’m worried about the theocracy that’s forming in the Republican party, and that scares the hell out of me.”

He said he feels good voting for Harris.

“Now we’ve finally got a candidate that isn’t just a lesser evil, it’s a candidate that I’m excited to get out and vote for, and so I want to be here to show colors,” Hagland said.

Abbie Johnson, 23, said that she feels the “momentum” of the campaign has “completely shifted.”

“It feels so nice, this type of environment,” she said. “This would not happen for any other candidate, I don’t think, at any other time period.”

The Democratic ticket has energized her.

“I am more on the ground, boots on the ground type for Harris than I definitely was for Biden or ever would’ve been for Biden, I think,” Johnson said.

Jana Wright, 70, is a veteran of Democratic candidate rallies. Wright said she salutes Biden for stepping down and shows his love for the country, but that Harris is “more than ready.”

“I’m excited for what she and Tim bring to the party and this election,” Wright said.

“This is jazz,” she said about the mass crowd. “This is big time, baby.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X. Reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report.