Harris, Booker and other 2020 candidates to return to Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., smiles with Deputy Political Director at Kamala Harris For The People, Lauren Brooks, left, before attending the second church service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a public forum for Democratic presidential candidates held by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Transportation Conference at the Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Monday, April 8, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro speaks during a public forum for Democratic presidential candidates held by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop at La Cabaña restaurant in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

At least five 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls will return to Las Vegas at the end of the month for speeches at the Nevada American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations’ annual convention.

Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will address the union federation’s delegates on Aug. 28 at the Flamingo hotel.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will speak on the convention’s second day, Aug. 29. Los Angeles County Supervisor and former Department of Labor Secretary Hilda Solis will appear as a surrogate for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The convention will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug 29. It is a closed event for Nevada AFL-CIO delegates and local political leaders.

Emmelle Israel, spokeswoman for the Nevada AFL-CIO, said each of the two dozen Democratic presidential candidates were invited to participate. They have until Tuesday to confirm their attendance. The event does not constitute an endorsement, nor will one be made at the convention.

The forum is the latest in what will be a busy summer and fall for candidates seeking to win Nevada.

Earlier this month, 19 candidates spoke at a forum held by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Another forum on gun violence — hosted by March for Our Lives and the Giffords group — will be held in Las Vegas on Oct. 2 to mark the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.