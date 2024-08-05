86°F
Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, AP sources say

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez/Abbie Parr)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event, July 25, 2024, in Houston. Harris, the daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the media, Nov. 9, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
RFK Jr. presidential bid on the ballot in November, pending challenge period
SAUNDERS: Is Trump trying to drive centrist voters to a far-left Californian?
No sprinklers at site of deadly Las Vegas apartment fire
GOP sees another setback in Nevada court on election lawsuit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 10:07 am
 
Updated August 6, 2024 - 6:03 am

(AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states, AP sources say.

She will introduce Walz at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia.

Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week. She officially claimed the nomination Monday night when the DNC released final results.

Original story continues below.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate for 2024 election Tuesday morning, before she embarks on a cross-country tour of battleground states with her vice presidential nominee.

Democrats on the short list to be her vice presidential pick included several governors, a senator and a Biden administration cabinet secretary, such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. By Monday afternoon, however, the campaign narrowed the choices down to two: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, according to Reuters.

Walz was first elected governor in 2018 and previously served six terms in the House of Representatives. He also served in the Army National Guard and became a teacher, teaching social studies and coaching football.

Shapiro has been governor of Pennsylvania since January 2023. Prior to that, he was attorney general from 2017 to 2023, chair of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County and also served as a state representative.

Starting on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Harris and her running mate will begin a five-day campaign tour across the country, ending in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The visit will mark her first stop in the battleground state of Nevada since entering the presidential race, though the vice president has traveled six times this year to the Silver State, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

To attend the Las Vegas rally, visit mobilize.us/2024nvvictory/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

