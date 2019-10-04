72°F
Politics and Government

Harris rips Trump, touts health care plan in Reno speech

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 8:22 pm
 

RENO — California Sen. Kamala Harris tore into President Donald Trump over calling for China to investigate a political rival and touted her plan for a Medicare-for-all option as a path to reducing prescription drug prices during a campaign stop Thursday in Reno.

Talking about Trump publicly calling for China to investigate former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter — comments similar to those at the heart of the congressional Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — the former California attorney general said that “what we’re looking at on the TV the last few days is the confession of a crime.

“He is now, yet again, publicly inviting a foreign government to interfere in an election of the president of the United States,” Harris told reporters after her speech at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Harris called for the president to give up any transcripts or notes taken during conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to determine if this is a conversation that he’s had.”

During her speech Harris talked up her health care platform, which calls for Medicare to be offered as an option to all Americans but doesn’t go as far as some of her primary opponents’ plans that would end private health insurance.

“I’m not going to take away your choice. If you want to have a private plan, you can have a private plan,” Harris said.

Harris spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of about 400 who showed up to hear her stump speech inside a ballroom at UNR’s student union Thursday, with the loudest cheers coming after her jabs at Trump and comments about a woman’s right to choose and climate change.

The most recent polling of Nevada, conducted by Suffolk University in mid-September for the Reno Gazette Journal, showed Harris struggling in the Silver State. She had just 4 percent, lagging behind the trio of Biden (23 percent), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (19 percent) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (14 percent).

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump gestures towards members of the media on the South Lawn of the White Hou ...
White House prepares formal objection to impeachment probe
By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The impeachment inquiry is centered on Trump asking Ukraine to investigate his possible political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a Dec. 20, 2018, file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thu ...
Consumer watchdog agency probes Juul, 5 more vaping firms
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The announcement Thursday from the Federal Trade Commission comes amid a nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes as politicians and health authorities try to reverse an explosion of underage vaping by U.S. teenagers.

In a March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the White H ...
Some GOP moderates want Trump inquiry but balk at impeachment talk
By Sara Burnett The Associated Press

They don’t like the talk of impeachment, but there’s a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed.

Young migrants are overseen strolled by Comprehensive Health Services caregivers at a "ten ...
Trump administration shifting to privatize migrant child detention
By Garance Burke and Martha Mendoza The Associated Press

A joint investigation by The Associated Press and FRONTLINE has found that the Trump administration has started shifting some of the caretaking of migrant children from mostly religious-based nonprofits to private, for-profit contractors.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Florida for an event on healthcare, T ...
Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens
By / RJ

Ensnarled in an impeachment investigation over a request for Ukraine to investigate a chief political rival, President Donald Trump on Thursday called on another nation to probe former Vice President Joe Biden: China.