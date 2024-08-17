103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Harris unveils economic plan, including major housing proposals

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thom ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & ...
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leave the delegatio ...
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leave the delegation to greet supporters following a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excel ...
Harris, Rosen hold sizeable leads among Nevada Latino voters, poll says
Travelers walk into Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (K ...
$20.6M federal grant to add, replace elevators at Reid Airport
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands golf course, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Badlands price tag could top half a billion dollars, city manager’s memo warns
Rafael Arroyo, a Republican candidate running for Nevada State Assembly for District 41, shows ...
Does door knocking work with young voters? Young political organizers are divided
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 6:22 pm
 

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday unveiled her economic agenda, which includes major policy proposals that supporters say would help Nevadans and Republicans say would further tank the country’s economy.

Her plans that she would work to implement in her first 100 days in office include providing $25,000 to first-time homeowners for a down payment, putting in place a $6,000 tax cut for families with newborn children, working with states to cancel medical debt and advancing a federal ban on price gouging.

“Together we will build what I call an opportunity economy,” Harris said at a rally in North Carolina. “An economy where everyone can compete and have a real chance to succeed. Everyone, regardless of who they are or where they start, has an opportunity to build wealth for themselves and their children.”

The Republican National Committee and Trump campaign railed against Harris’ plans on Friday, saying it was a far overreach of government that will only further hurt the country’s economy.

“Kamala’s economic agenda will spike prices and taxes in the long run, and her Maduro-like price controls will put America on the same path as communist countries that have been destroyed by the same weak economic policies,” said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley in a statement.

Harris’ housing plans

Some Nevada Democrats, however, said the plan will help the state, specifically with easing its longtime shortage of affordable housing.

During a press conference Friday, Treasurer Zach Conine highlighted how Harris’ plans for housing will help Nevada’s overall economy. He referenced the work the administration has already done by providing $500 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to go toward the state’s Home Means Nevada program.

“We’re doing the best we can at the state level, but we need the federal government to step in and provide big assistance, and that is exactly what Vice President Harris has rolled out in her housing policy that was a big piece of her economic agenda, because she knows — just like we know — that if you can fix housing, you can fix the economy,” the Democratic treasurer said.

Harris plans to propose a tax incentive for home builders who sell homes to first-time home buyers, Conine said, and she also plans to expand existing tax incentives for businesses that build affordable rental housing.

The vice president called for the construction of three million new housing units and proposed a $40 billion housing innovation fund that will go toward state programs, Conine said.

Harris’s plans also include stopping rent-setting data firms from price fixing and stopping corporate landlords from buying up homes in bulk. She called on Congress to pass the Stop Predatory Investing Act, which would deny taxpayers who own 50 or more single family properties any tax deduction for interest paid in connection to a rental property.

Grocery costs plan

A major part of Harris’ economic plans relate to lowering grocery costs. The vice president, if elected, will work with Congress to enact a ban on price gouging on food and groceries, set rules to “make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers” and provide new authority to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and impose penalties on companies that break the rules, according to Harris’ campaign.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said in a statement that Harris will make inflation worse if elected, calling her policies “socialist.”

Kevin Hassett, a former senior adviser and chairman to the Council of Economic Advisers in the Trump administration, said governments setting prices is a “really, really big mistake.”

“This policy is completely preposterous,” Hassett said during an RNC and Trump campaign press call on Friday. He added that Harris’s campaign seems to be doubling down on the policies of the Biden administration that he said ignited inflation.

Conine said that Harris’ campaign has proposals to address housing, while Trump’s doesn’t. He criticized Trump for proposing to cut the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by 18 percent, which Conine said would lead to less money coming into Nevada for housing projects.

“Nevadans deserve and demand policies that are actually going to work for Nevada,” he said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Hard Rock wants active gaming license during Strip resort construction
Hard Rock wants active gaming license during Strip resort construction
2
‘We’re absolutely prepared’: Nevada faces Colorado River cuts for 4th straight year
‘We’re absolutely prepared’: Nevada faces Colorado River cuts for 4th straight year
3
Badlands price tag could top half a billion dollars, city manager’s memo warns
Badlands price tag could top half a billion dollars, city manager’s memo warns
4
Would a Harris win mean a cabinet post for Cortez Masto?
Would a Harris win mean a cabinet post for Cortez Masto?
5
Amusement ride, performance venue planned as part of new Strip project
Amusement ride, performance venue planned as part of new Strip project
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Will Harris fare better in Nevada than Biden?
recommend 2
JD Vance outlines state of presidential race in Las Vegas campaign stop
recommend 3
Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate
recommend 4
5 key takeaways from the Harris, Walz rally in Las Vegas
recommend 5
‘Euphoric’: Nevada Democrats energized ahead of November with Harris at the helm
recommend 6
Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris