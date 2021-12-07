Harry Reid recalls Bob Dole as man of principle

Nevada’s former senior senator said he’ll never forget Dole’s sincere disconsolation during services honoring a Democratic colleague.

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who served a decade as Senate Republican leader, was a man of principle committed to doing right by his country and the world more than by his political party, former Sen. Harry Reid said Monday.

Dole died Dec. 5 at the age of 98. He ran for president three times during a lifetime of public service.

“From his heroism in World War II, to his 35 years in Congress and post-Senate bipartisan advocacy, Bob Dole was a true American statesman,” Reid said in a statement Monday.

“The integrity and resolve he displayed as Senate Republican leader helped guide me in my own leadership role of the Democrats years later,” said Reid, who served as Senate majority leader during his own career.

Senate and House leaders announced Monday that Dole will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda with ceremonies on Thursday.

Reid recalled that Dole “was also responsible for one of the most moving times in my life.”

“In 2012, when my close friend, Sen. Dan Inouye (D-Hawaii), was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda, Dole asked if I would accompany him to pay our respects.

“Nearly 90 years old and traveling by wheelchair, Senator Dole rose from his wheelchair and walked step-by-step to the casket of Senator Inouye, a fellow war hero and longtime member of the Senate.

“I watched in awe as Senator Dole, gripping the catafalque, simply said, ‘Danny, I love you.’ That moment continues to bring a tear to my eye and is a memory I will treasure forever,” Reid recalled.

Reid said that throughout his life and career, Dole displayed all the qualities of a leader.

“He led an admirable life that should inspire us all. Landra and I offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife Elizabeth, daughter Robin, and the entire Dole family,” Reid said.

