Heller among sponsors of infrastructure partnership bill

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers who introduced a bill late Wednesday to authorize $5 billion in bonds to spur public-private rebuilding of crumbling cornerstone buildings in local communities.

The Public Buildings Renewal Act would create public-private partnerships to rebuild or improve community structures like schools or universities.

Heller, R-Nev., said such partnerships have produced enormous benefits in the past.

“I want to see the same results right here in the Silver State, especially for Nevada schools,” he said.

Other lawmakers introducing the bill include Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

