Henderson city attorney Nicholas Vaskov receives $10,000 bonus

Henderson City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov received a $10,000 bonus Tuesday night for his first year on the job.

“You have allowed your staff to shine,” Ward 3 Councilman John Marz said during the meeting. “They’ve come out and done their job and done it well, and you’ve allowed that and encouraged that.”

This year, Vaskov was named among the top government lawyers in the state in Nevada Business Magazine’s Legal Elite list.

Vaskov replaced Josh Reid, who left the city in June 2018 to return to private practice.

Council members approved Vaskov’s contract in July 2018 and he took over the role at the beginning of last August.

His base salary was set at $200,000, but increases by 2 1/2 percent at the beginning of each fiscal year.

Vaskov’s contract automatically renews for one-year periods.

