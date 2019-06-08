Henderson City Council approves $10K bonus for manager

Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick will get at least one more year on the job and a $10,000 bonus, the city council decided this week.

Henderson Interim City Manager Richard Derrick is seen during a 2018 city council meeting at Henderson City Hall in Henderson. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Henderson’s chief executive will get at least another year on the job and a bonus.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $10,000 bonus for City Manager Richard Derrick. He was appointed to the position last year with a base salary of $235,000. His salary will increase by 2.5 percent starting in the next fiscal year.

“You know, you’re really a rock star, and it’s with leadership that you have followership, and you’ve clearly demonstrated that you’ve created an amazing team here at Henderson,” Mayor Debra March said at the meeting.

Council members also had the opportunity during the performance evaluation to change or submit a notice of non-renewal of Derrick’s contract, which automatically renews for one-year terms.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Derrick touted a long list of accomplishments, including reorganizing the city, attracting companies such as Haas Automation, opening new parks and securing a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights to build a community ice rink complex in the Water Street District.

“It has been one year since we’ve restructured, and our leadership team and I can say without a doubt that we are managing our city government more efficiently and effectively than we ever have before,” Derrick told council members.

Derrick became acting city manager and later took on the role of interim city manager after Robert Murnane retired because of health reasons in January 2018.

Before serving as the city’s chief executive, Derrick’s roles have included chief financial officer and finance director. He joined Henderson in 1999.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.