Henderson City Council to consider censure of Carrie Cox

Cox was indicted on a felony charge after authorities accused her of secretly recording another councilwoman’s conversation.

Council member Carrie Cox speaks with Jim Seebock nearby during a Henderson City Council meeting where she joins others in support of Police Chief Hollie Chadwick on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Henderson City Council will meet Monday to consider a resolution reprimanding embattled Councilwoman Carrie Cox, who was indicted on a felony charge after authorities accused her of secretly recording another councilwoman’s conversation.

The City Council will meet 4 p.m. Monday to vote to consider the resolution, which is the only listed item of business listed on the agenda posted Tuesday. A letter was sent to Cox advising her of the council meeting on Nov. 13, according to materials posted Tuesday.

Cox was indicted Nov. 4 in District Court on a felony charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation.

According to grand jury testimony, the allegation stems from a Jan. 9 exchange between Cox and Councilwoman Monica Larson at City Hall, in which Cox is alleged to have recorded a conversation involving Larson, real estate broker Michael Hiltz and land developer Richard Smith for more than eight minutes from behind a curtain.

Cox, who had previously said the indictment against her was a “witch hunt,” attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting remotely and deferred comment on Tuesday to attorney Josh Tomsheck, who could not immediately be reached. Cox said her remote attendance at the meeting was not related to the case against her.

City spokesperson Madeleine Skains elaborated on what the censure would mean for Cox.

“The censure issued by the Mayor and Council serves as a formal statement of disapproval of Councilmember Cox’s conduct as alleged in the police report that led to her recent indictment,” Skains said. “If approved, the censure resolution removes her from all regional boards and commissions as a representative of the Henderson City Council and limits her ability to communicate directly with City employees. It does not restrict her ability to perform her elected duties.”

Censure, defined by Nevada statute as a formal written condemnation of a public officer or employee, may be considered if the alleged offender “willfully violated” the state’s ethics law or if there is evidence the violation involved bad faith, malicious intent or reckless disregard of the law.

If approved, the resolution would:

—Remove Cox from all regional boards and commissions she is currently serving on as a member of the Henderson City Council.

—Limit her interactions and communications, both written and oral, with the city to only the city manager, city attorney and city clerk. Those officials will arrange and attend any briefings and meetings with city staff necessary to Cox’s official duties.

—Compel the city manager’s office and city attorney’s office to refer findings from Metro’s report concerning allegations Cox ran an unlicensed daycare facility and other ethical violations to relevant law enforcement.

—Direct the city manager’s office and city attorney’s office to review the city’s municipal code and administrative policies to determine if future changes are necessary.

Cox is due to appear for an arraignment Nov. 25.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.