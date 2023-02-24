Henderson City Council votes to move forward with annexing land

Annexing the land would clear out the last piece of unincorporated Clark County land between Henderson and Boulder City.

Henderson City Hall. (Mark Credico)

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution advancing an annexation of over 290 acres of unincorporated land to the southeast of the city.

The move comes a week after Boulder City’s council voted to continue the process of annexation in the same area.

Annexing the land would clear out the last piece of unincorporated Clark County land between Henderson and Boulder City, cleaning up jurisdictional boundaries between the cities, according to Lance Olson, the city’s director of public works.

The two cities first made requests to annex land from the Bureau of Land Management, but were notified by the bureau last March that their requests overlapped with each other.

Since then, Henderson and Boulder City have worked together on their annexation efforts. If both are successful, the two cities would share a border.

The city currently has no plans for developing this land outside of developing roads in and out of the area, Olson said.

Henderson also wanted to annex the land so roads could connect nearby areas of the city more smoothly to the U.S. 95 highway.

This wouldn’t be the first annexation in the area by Henderson. The city previously annexed land in the Eldorado Valley in 2021.

A public hearing to ultimately decide the future of the annexation will be held at the Henderson City Council meeting on April 4.

