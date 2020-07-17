103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Henderson council rejects anti-arena petition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2020 - 7:51 pm

An effort to block a publicly backed minor league hockey arena in Henderson all but died Thursday.

The Henderson City Council voted unanimously to uphold the city’s finding that an initiative petition to put the arena on ballots in November was insufficient due to a procedural error.

The city found the petition did not meet a legal requirement to add a description to each signature page that would explain what would happen if voters approved the measure.

“The outcome was not a surprise,” said John Dalrymple, spokesman for a project opponent group called the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government.

Dalrymple argued to the council Thursday that the group’s inclusion of the exact language it wanted to add to the city charter gave a clear enough description of what would happen if voters approved the initiative.

The petition sought to bar Henderson from using any public money or assets to replace the Henderson Pavilion at Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways with an arena.

“The signatures were legitimately obtained,” Rebecca Perlmutter, a project opponent, wrote to council members. “Signers were asked if they understood what the petition was about, if they had questions they were answered and everyone was asked to read the petition statement to make sure they knew what they were signing. There was complete transparency in the process.”

Council members approved the arena in May. The total $84 million budget will be split evenly between the city and the Vegas Golden Knights, which owns the Henderson Silver Knights. The Silver Knights will play home games at the arena.

Opponents of the arena do not like the location and have been critical of using public money on the project. The city has said the pavilion is plagued with issues.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, a political consultant advising in the initiative effort, vowed this week to take the dispute to court if the council upheld the city’s finding. The group planned to discuss possible legal action Thursday night, she said.

“Everything is kind of on the table,” she said.

Council members also voted Thursday to authorize the city attorney’s office to either begin legal action or defend the city if the dispute is taken to court. The item allows the city attorney to file a challenge to the initiative to stop it from going on the ballot, if necessary.

City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov told council members that, aside from the procedural insufficiency of the petition, the initiative is unconstitutional because it intends to block a specific project, not set policy. Its unconstitutionality means it cannot be placed on the ballot, he said.

In addition, questions have been raised about whether the petition could be applied retroactively, since the arena has already been approved by the council and the initiative wouldn’t have been placed on the ballot until November.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
2
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
3
North Las Vegas coronavirus aid will help with rent, utilities
North Las Vegas coronavirus aid will help with rent, utilities
4
Help came for some while others still wait for unemployment pay
Help came for some while others still wait for unemployment pay
5
CCSD trustees to meet on Jara’s contract amid calls for his dismissal
CCSD trustees to meet on Jara’s contract amid calls for his dismissal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
If you have information that a child is being abused or neglected, call Clark County Department ...
How to report child abuse or neglect in Nevada
By / RJ

Nevada Department of Health Human Services’ Division of Child Family Services conducts CPS investigations in rural areas, and Washoe and Clark counties have their own agencies.