Henderson officials ask judge to toss lawsuit alleging retaliation

Henderson and a top city official are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a real estate agent who alleged he was stripped of his volunteering duties at the HPD as retaliation for speaking out in support of the city’s fired police chief.

Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause talks to the Review-Journal at City Hall Wednesday, April 9, 2025, about the search for the city’s next police chief. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick hugs supporter Sara Leoni during an event to announce her campaign for mayor of Henderson in front of City Hall on May 22, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Henderson and a top city official are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed in federal court by a local real estate agent who alleged he was stripped of his volunteering duties at the Henderson Police Department as retaliation for speaking out in support of a fired police chief.

In a 25-page motion filed Jan. 15 in U.S. District Court, the city of Henderson and its city manager, Stephanie Garcia-Vause, said all claims in the December 2025 complaint filed by Jeff Crampton should be thrown out.

Crampton is alleging that Garcia-Vause and the city began retaliating against him after he spoke at several early 2025 City Council meetings to voice support for ex-Henderson police chief Hollie Chadwick, whom Garcia-Vause fired in March.

But the city is alleging Crampton was never an official volunteer in the first place.

“The City maintains application, vetting, and policy requirements for volunteers, and City records do not reflect that Crampton completed those processes,” the motion states.

The city also contends Crampton failed to “plausibly allege” he was deprived of his constitutional rights.

Garcia-Vause did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement, a Henderson spokesperson called Crampton’s lawsuit meritless and said it appears to be part of a “coordinated campaign to use abusive litigation to prevent the City from moving its police department forward under new leadership.”

Neither Crampton nor his attorney Ravi Chanderraj could be reached on Friday for comment.

In his initial complaint, Crampton alleged he was relieved from his volunteer role and had a Police Department community service award canceled after speaking out in support of Chadwick. Chadwick is now running for mayor of Henderson.

Crampton also alleged Garcia-Vause defamed him because she “maliciously” mischaracterized an election integrity complaint, filed with the Nevada secretary of state’s office concerning the political action committee he oversees, Voters for Trusted Leadership, calling it fraud. That complaint has since been remedied by an amended filing, according to Crampton’s lawsuit.

The city and Garcia-Vause argued in their motion that statements made about Crampton were made in good faith while they were conducting official city business.

Crampton also said in his complaint that members of the Henderson City Council attempted to harm his reputation by including him in remarks during a Nov. 24 meeting to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox.

New details on Chadwick firing

The Jan. 15 filing also appears to disclose for the first time more detailed reasons that contributed to Garcia-Vause’s decision to fire Chadwick.

After the firing, Garcia-Vause said in a memo to Police Department employees that “our vision and leadership styles were not aligned” and that Garcia-Vause expects “department directors to commit to a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.” The memo went on to say Garcia-Vause didn’t have the confidence that such improvements would be made under Chadwick’s leadership.

In a later interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garcia-Vause declined to elaborate on the firing, and a city spokesperson cited a city policy of not discussing personnel issues.

But according to the motion, that misalignment of leadership styles “was reflected in, among other things, Chadwick’s reversal of recommended discipline related to a DUI cover-up by several officers; her inability to satisfactorily explain operational changes following an improper warrant; and her statement that heightened discipline for a use-of-force incident was unwarranted because the officer was a ‘good guy.’”

It’s not immediately clear what specific incidents were being referred to in the motion. The Review-Journal reported previously on Chadwick’s decision to reverse recommendations to fire Henderson police officers who had been accused of covering up a 2021 suspected DUI crash involving an off-duty officer.

In a July interview with the Review-Journal, Chadwick defended her decision to reverse their recommended firings. “First of all, I would never cover up a DUI,” Chadwick said at the time. “I never have, and I never will, but I will never cover up anything.”

Chadwick could not be reached on Friday. Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, Chadwick’s mayoral campaign consultant, declined to comment.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X.