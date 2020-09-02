Henderson OKs 90-day moratorium on short-term rental applications

Henderson is pressing pause on new short-term rental registrations nearly a year after regulating the homes. Officials had planned to review the program after a year.

Anne Grisham in her neighborhood Woodland Hills in Henderson, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Grisham is frustrated by the recent increase in short-term rentals in her neighborhood and wants to see stricter regulations and enforcement regarding them. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Woodland Hills neighborhood in Henderson, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Henderson is pressing pause on new short-term vacation rental applications.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to implement a 90-day moratorium on new applications to register short-term vacation rental homes, such as those listed on Airbnb. Already-registered homes may continue hosting guests.

The vote does not change existing regulations on the rentals, but gives the city time to revise its short-term vacation rental law. The moratorium comes nearly a year after Henderson began regulating the rental homes.

Henderson commonly received complaints about noise, trash, and the number of rentals within neighborhoods, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards has said.

Proposed changes include requiring certain distance between rental homes, restricting the use of outdoor areas between certain times, defining “party” and requiring street-facing security cameras, according to the city’s website.

Elizabeth Brickfield wrote to council members saying three of the six homes on her street’s cul de sac are short-term vacation rentals.

“Your actions have transformed my residential neighborhood into a motel strip,” she wrote.

Anne Grisham also wrote to elected officials to voice her support for a moratorium. She said nearly 10 vacation rental homes are operating in her neighborhood, most of them operating near each other. She said she wants stricter regulations and enforcement.

“Up until now, we have had a quiet neighborhood,” she wrote.

Tyler Kirages operates a short-term vacation rental home in Henderson and said opponents of such properties have lodged exaggerated noise complaints.

He acknowledges problem properties exist, but said party houses are generally not a major issue.

Kirages lives in Seattle but uses his Henderson property as a vacation spot for his family. He said parties are prohibited at his property and all guests must park off the street.

He wrote to council members to argue that rental properties such as his increase property values and provide revenue for the city.

Last year, the City Council voted to allow the rentals in neighborhoods in an effort to regulate the properties. The city’s law changed to allow people to rent out their homes by paying an annual registration fee. Before officials changed the law, the rentals were only allowed in commercial tourist zoning areas.

The change required a minimum two-night stay, noise monitoring, and a note saying the rental does not violate homeowner association rules.

