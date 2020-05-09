Henderson starts child care program to help parents going back to work

Battle Born Kids is a Henderson program that was created in response to the easing of restrictions on businesses, which allows parents to get back to work.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new Henderson child care program aims to make the transition from stay-at-home to back-to-work a little easier on parents.

The program, dubbed Battle Born Kids, will serve children ages 5 to 14, seven days a week at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. It starts Monday and will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. More locations will be added as needed, according to the city.

Battle Born Kids was created in response to the easing of restrictions on businesses, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. It will follow a camp-style format.

Parents will indicate at the time of registration which hours their child will participate. The cost is $20 per child, per day. Three meals and snacks will be provided, according to the city.

Space is limited and people are signing up quickly, Richards said.

Activities may include games, crafts, sports and movies, according to the city’s website. Children will be in groups of no more than 10, and group leaders will require social distancing.

Anyone entering the building must go through an intake process that includes a temperature check and questionnaire. Children should not receive any fever-reducing medication at least six hours before attending, the city website states. People with a temperature of 99.9 degrees or higher will not be allowed inside.

Government-issued identification is required for drop-off and pick-up.

Registration can be done by visiting the city’s website, and should be completed by midnight the day before a child would attend. In-person, same-day registration is allowed, pending availability.

Email childcare@cityofhenderson.com for more information.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.