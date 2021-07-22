HHS chief in Las Vegas to discuss federal role in state’s COVID fight — WATCH LIVE

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Las Vegas on Thursday to discuss the role that federal teams will play in combating a COVID surge in the state.

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra waits to field questions from the media at an emergency shelter for migrant children Friday, July 2, 2021, in Pomona, Calif. Becerra is visiting Las Vegas on Thursday, July 22, 2021 to discuss the role that federal teams will play in combating a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)

He also will meet with local officials and tour a Clark County Fire Department training facility.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also will be in attendance for the training.

Later, Becerra will visit a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

The visit comes as major COVID-19 metrics have been increasing in Nevada for over a month.

