97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Politics and Government

HHS chief in Las Vegas to discuss federal role in state’s COVID fight — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra waits to field question ...
Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra waits to field questions from the media at an emergency shelter for migrant children Friday, July 2, 2021, in Pomona, Calif. Becerra is visiting Las Vegas on Thursday, July 22, 2021 to discuss the role that federal teams will play in combating a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Las Vegas on Thursday to discuss the role that federal teams will play in combating a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

He also will meet with local officials and tour a Clark County Fire Department training facility.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also will be in attendance for the training.

Later, Becerra will visit a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The visit comes as major COVID-19 metrics have been increasing in Nevada for over a month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sees biggest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 20
Nevada sees biggest 1-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 20
2
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
3
Henderson water bills to increase next year
Henderson water bills to increase next year
4
Nevada adds highest 1-day tally of coronavirus cases since Jan. 30
Nevada adds highest 1-day tally of coronavirus cases since Jan. 30
5
How many hired during recent job fair? 10 percent, official says
How many hired during recent job fair? 10 percent, official says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson water bills to increase next year
By / RJ

Council members on Tuesday approved new rate increases for water users, a measure that will buoy the utility department’s reserves and cover rising operations and maintenance costs.

Read More