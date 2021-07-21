94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Politics and Government

HHS official to visit Las Vegas for discussions on COVID-19 response

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2021 - 8:34 am
 
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies ...
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Becerra is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Thursday to meet with public health officials and discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 surge response. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit Las Vegas Thursday to meet with public health officials and discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 surge response.

A news release from the agency said Gov. Steve Sisolak will join Becerra during the visit. Becerra is expected to tour a Clark County Fire Department training facility to learn about a COVID-19 surge response team and how to best support state and local COVID 19-vaccination and mitigation efforts.

“While on site, Secretary Becerra will receive a private briefing from officials on the ground, including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) personnel, as well as state and local officials,” the release said.

Becerra is also expected to tour facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
Employees, not public, must wear masks indoors in Clark County
2
Nevada adds highest 1-day tally of coronavirus cases since Jan. 30
Nevada adds highest 1-day tally of coronavirus cases since Jan. 30
3
Sisolak gets high marks for handling of pandemic, economy in new poll
Sisolak gets high marks for handling of pandemic, economy in new poll
4
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days
5
Tom Gallagher, former gaming executive, philanthropist, dies
Tom Gallagher, former gaming executive, philanthropist, dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More