HHS official to visit Las Vegas for discussions on COVID-19 response

In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Becerra is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Thursday to meet with public health officials and discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 surge response. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit Las Vegas Thursday to meet with public health officials and discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 surge response.

A news release from the agency said Gov. Steve Sisolak will join Becerra during the visit. Becerra is expected to tour a Clark County Fire Department training facility to learn about a COVID-19 surge response team and how to best support state and local COVID 19-vaccination and mitigation efforts.

“While on site, Secretary Becerra will receive a private briefing from officials on the ground, including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) personnel, as well as state and local officials,” the release said.

Becerra is also expected to tour facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

