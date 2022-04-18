HHS Secretary Becerra to visit Las Vegas, announce mental health initiative

U.S. Health and Human Services Director Xavier Becerra will announce on Tuesday a key mental health initiative at Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Healthcare Provider Summit.

Xavier Becerra (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

U.S. Health and Human Services Director Xavier Becerra will announce in Las Vegas on Tuesday a key mental health initiative, according to his office.

Becerra will announce the initiative at the Nevada Healthcare Provider Summit hosted by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The secretary also will discuss lessons learned during the pandemic, his office said.

Later in the day, Becerra will host an event in support of President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot at Martin Luther King Family Health. He will hear from Nevada leaders and clinicians about barriers to cancer prevention and treatment, and announce a new Health and Human Services’ effort to increase access to screening services. More than 9.5 million cancer screenings were missed in the United States because of the pandemic.

Becerra also will continue his National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health at HELP of Southern Nevada. He will tour the facility and hear directly from youth living there and HELP leadership about the importance of mental health support for unhoused populations.

The events are not open to the public.

