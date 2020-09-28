91°F
Politics and Government

Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Commission to meet in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 4:02 pm

WASHINGTON — The White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Commission will hold a meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that created the commission in July. In August, Trump appointed Pasqual Urrabazo, a pastor at the International Church of Las Vegas, to the group. According to the White House, Urrabazo will participate in the Wednesday morning meeting.

“The establishment of The White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Commission demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to increasing access to the American dream for the Hispanic Community. This Administration is convening key stakeholders and taking action to ensure that every American has a pathway to the education, training, and skills development they need to succeed in life,” Jennifer Kelly, adviser for regional communications and Hispanic media engagement, said in a statement.

As the Nov. 3 election nears, Trump has pumped up his efforts to appeal to Latino and Nevada voters. When he was in town this month, Trump held a roundtable with Latinos for Trump at Treasure Island.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

