Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

Senators made opening statements at the confirmation hearings of Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat before the start of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Supporters of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rally outside of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

People who oppose the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rally outside of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson greets Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, watches, as she arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening statements during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — The landmark confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, began Monday.

“Today is a proud day for America,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republicans vowed to ask tough questions about the nominee’s past legal rulings, judicial philosophy and commitment to the constitutional authority of federal judges and courts. But they pledged to keep the hearing civil, without the attacks and outbursts that marked the 2018 confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“We won’t try to turn this into a spectacle,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking Republican on the committee.

But questions about lenient sentencing in child pornography cases have been raised by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., allegations other Republicans have distanced themselves from and that drew the ire of Democrats.

“Certainly, the judge needs to be heard on that type of charge,” Durbin said.

Jackson, 51, was stoic and made eye-contact with each senator as they spoke. She was scheduled to deliver her opening remarks in the afternoon.

Family and friends sat behind Jackson, born in D.C. and raised in Miami where she excelled in high school, graduated and received her law degree at Harvard, and clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, who is stepping down after the current term.

Jackson’s confirmation won’t alter the ideological makeup of the court, where Breyer has traditionally voted with liberal wing of the conservative court under Chief Justice John Roberts.

Rally on courthouse steps

Democrats and Republicans have stipulated that Jackson is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.

Before the hearing began, a group of women rallied on the Supreme Court steps, chanting and raising placards with slogans of “Empower Women” and “Liberty and Justice for All.” The group celebrated the historic diversity of the nomination.

With Democrats controlling the evenly divided Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, Jackson’s is widely expected to be confirmed, barring surprise revelations.

Jackson would become the third justice of African-American descent, following Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas. She would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court. And Jackson would be the fifth woman on the court, and would serve alongside three others, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett, another historic first.

“I’ve always said that government should reflect the diversity of people of the United States, and Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court is historic and important,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a statement before the hearing began.

Cortez Masto, and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., praised Jackson’s nomination and experience. They are reviewing Jackson’s rulings and legal decisions in advance of a floor vote. Neither senator serves on the Judiciary Committee.

Vote before Easter

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he expects the full Senate to vote on the confirmation before the Easter recess in mid-April.

Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate three times before: for a seat on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, for a District Court judgeship, and last year when she was elevated by Biden to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, considered a stepping stone to the Supreme Court.

Each time she received bipartisan support.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who voted previously to confirm Jackson to judgeships, said the upcoming vote for Supreme Court confirmation was a different “game.”

Graham said he was troubled that another potential nominee under consideration, Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina, was attacked by organized labor and progressive groups over previous rulings.

Graham said he supported Childs, who is also Black and serves on the federal bench in his state, although she’s considered liberal leaning.

The attacks from the left against Judge Childs were “pretty vicious,” said Graham, who accused “dark money” groups of funding efforts to take down a potential nominee who could have received 60-plus votes in the Senate.

But that brought a swift response from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who said it was ironic that Republicans would complain of “dark money” involvement following the confirmation of the past three Supreme Court justices who were vetted by the conservative the Federalist Society.

The current makeup of the conservative Supreme Court is the product of “dark money,” Whitehouse said. Jackson was selected on merit. “She wasn’t groomed in partisan petri dishes,” he added.

While Democrats on the committee spoke in defense of Jackson, Republicans vowed to delve into her judicial past to determine her philosophy, and her past rulings as a judge after serving as a federal public defender that included clients held at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Her advocacy on the part of defendants appears to have “bled over into your decision-making process as a judge,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas at the hearing.

Durbin said her record will dispel GOP claims that she is soft on crime. He called that Republican demagoguery.

“These are baseless claims and unfair,” said Durbin, who noted that Jackson has been endorsed by various law enforcement associations and groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.