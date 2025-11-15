Hollywood incentives, crime bill await votes in Nevada Assembly

Two major bills seeking to attract Hollywood to Southern Nevada and reshape portions of the state’s criminal justice code could be voted on by the full Assembly as a special legislative session enters its third day.

The Nevada Legislature flag flies above the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Sunday, June 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Two major bills seeking to attract Hollywood to Southern Nevada and reshape portions of the state’s criminal justice code could be voted on by the full Assembly as a special legislative session enters its third day.

Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the special session on Wednesday with less than 24 hours notice. The agenda includes over a dozen legislative proposals and budget appropriations.

Other bills being considered by lawmakers include a measure to increase penalties and local control over school traffic zones and a bill to create the Silver State General Assistance Program. The state-funded program would provide public assistance if there is another funding lapse to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The proposal to develop a film studio campus in Summerlin with tax incentives was voted out of the Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy on Friday evening. Assembly Bill 5 proposes offering $95 million in annual transferable tax credits tied to the development of Summerlin Studios. The credits would be available for 15 years beginning in 2029 and would first require developer Howard Hughes and partnering Hollywood production companies to spend $400 million in capital investment before then.

Several amendments presented during the meeting changed diverse hiring requirements and changed the location and partnership for a training and educational center. Another amendment would dedicate a portion of the room tax collected from the hotel expected to be built on the campus to an account for paying certain qualified medical expenses for retired state employees covered by the Public Employees’ Benefits Program.

Lombardo’s sweeping crime bill passed out of the Assembly Public Safety and Security committee on Friday. Three lawmakers voted against advancing the bill: Erica Roth, D-Reno; Cinthia Zermeño Moore, D-Las Vegas; and Cecelia González, D-Las Vegas.

Assembly Bill 4 seeks to alter nearly a dozen different areas of Nevada’s criminal justice laws and could usher in the return of a controversial court program in Las Vegas that coincided with judges banning criminal defendants from the Strip. Opponents have criticized the program for targeting homeless people in the area.

Both bills must pass a vote from all 42 assemblymembers before they can advance to the state Senate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.