104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Hookers for Jesus, Rite of Passage get $1M in grants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2020 - 1:07 pm

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crimes announced grants of $1 million to two Nevada organizations as part of a $35 million portion of funds for organizations that provide safe, stable housing for victims of human trafficking.

Hookers for Jesus and Rite of Passage Adolescent Treatment Centers and Schools will each get about $500,000 for their efforts.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, combating human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad is critical work. DOJ’s grant recipients are on the front lines of this fight, ensuring that survivors across our country are afforded safe and stable housing and empowered with the support and resources they need to rebuild their lives,” said Ivanka Trump, adviser to and elder daughter of President Donald Trump.

During a Tuesday event in the Indian Treaty Room, White House Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins said that calls to trafficking hotlines rose roughly 40 percent under COVID-19.

In 2014, Hookers for Jesus founder Annie Lobert told the Review-Journal, “It took me a long time to realize that God always loved me no matter what, whether I prostituted myself or not. One day it dawned on me that I had to let the (other) girls know.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
Man charged with unemployment fraud ‘the tip of the iceberg’
2
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
3
Fearing evictions, Clark County outlaws discrimination against renters
Fearing evictions, Clark County outlaws discrimination against renters
4
Nevada mail-in election law prompts Trump campaign lawsuit
Nevada mail-in election law prompts Trump campaign lawsuit
5
Assembly passes police reform, unemployment bills
Assembly passes police reform, unemployment bills
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Trump to deliver remarks on COVID-19, other topics
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks from the White House Wednesday, covering the coronavirus pandemic across the United States and other national and world developments.

In a July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Bid ...
Biden not going to Milwaukee for acceptance speech
By Bill Barrow and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The Assembly chamber is seen Friday, July 31, 2020 during the first day of the 32nd Special Ses ...
Assembly passes police reform, unemployment bills
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

The Assembly Tuesday approved bills to speed up and extend unemployment benefits and tweak a 2019 law on police officer rights as the Legislature moved within one final bill of adjourning its second special session of the year.