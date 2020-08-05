Hookers for Jesus, Rite of Passage get $1M in grants

The Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crimes announced grants for organizations that provide safe, stable housing for victims of human trafficking.

U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crimes announced grants of $1 million to two Nevada organizations as part of a $35 million portion of funds for organizations that provide safe, stable housing for victims of human trafficking.

Hookers for Jesus and Rite of Passage Adolescent Treatment Centers and Schools will each get about $500,000 for their efforts.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, combating human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad is critical work. DOJ’s grant recipients are on the front lines of this fight, ensuring that survivors across our country are afforded safe and stable housing and empowered with the support and resources they need to rebuild their lives,” said Ivanka Trump, adviser to and elder daughter of President Donald Trump.

During a Tuesday event in the Indian Treaty Room, White House Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins said that calls to trafficking hotlines rose roughly 40 percent under COVID-19.

In 2014, Hookers for Jesus founder Annie Lobert told the Review-Journal, “It took me a long time to realize that God always loved me no matter what, whether I prostituted myself or not. One day it dawned on me that I had to let the (other) girls know.”

