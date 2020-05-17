92°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Horsford’s foes call for inquiry, resignation in wake of his affair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2020 - 6:06 pm
 

Nevada’s members of Congress were silent Saturday in response to news of Rep. Steven Horsford’s longtime affair with a former U.S. Senate intern, while some of his challengers in Nevada’s 4th District called for a House investigation or even Horsford’s resignation.

In an interview with the Review-Journal on Friday, Gabriela Linder detailed a sexual relationship with Horsford that began in 2009, when she was a 21-year-old intern for Nevada Sen. Harry Reid. She claimed that during the relationship, Horsford, a Democrat who is married, supported her financially and with key introductions. She did not share specifics.

Horsford admitted to the affair Friday, but he stressed it was a personal matter that never involved his professional roles or finances as a state senator or congressman.

An aide for Horsford who requested not to be named said Saturday he had no intention to resign.

“This former personal relationship has no bearing on the congressman’s ability to fight for the people of Nevada, and he fully intends to serve them in this Congress and beyond.”

The Nevada congressman was born and raised in Las Vegas and has been a community leader for several decades, first as CEO of the powerful Culinary Local 226 training academy, then as a state senator for eight years before serving two non-consecutive terms in Congress.

The Review-Journal reached out to Reid, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Mark Amodei, Susie Lee and Dina Titus on Saturday, with no response. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office also did not respond.

Attempts to reach Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II for comment were not successful.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee communications director Cole Leiter said the Democratic campaign arm “does not comment on members’ personal lives.”

An attempt to reach the Republicans’ congressional counterpart was not successful.

Although primary election day is technically three weeks away, voting is very much underway in the 4th District. In Clark County, more than 50,000 ballots have been turned in as of Saturday.

The seat is generally seen by forecasters as likely to remain in Democratic hands, but it is by no means a lock. It has been represented by both Democrats and Republicans since it was created after the 2010 census.

Democrats currently outnumber Republicans by about 39,000 registered voters in the district, which includes parts of Clark and Lyon counties as well as all of Nye, Lincoln, White Pine, Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

In 2016, the district chose former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (50 percent) over President Donald Trump (45 percent).

Calls for investigations, resignation

There are 13 other candidates in the district participating in either Republican or Democratic primaries, and some reacted to the news Saturday.

Gabrielle “Brie” D’Ayr, a Democrat running in the primary against Horsford, said the seat has been represented by men “plagued by personal scandal” for too long.

“Enough is enough,” D’Ayr said.

Prior to Horsford’s 2018 win, Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen did not seek re-election after accusations of sexual harassment were made against him.

At this point, Horsford has not been accused of any illegal activity or sexual wrongdoing.

D’Ayr said a video in which Horsford appeared on Linder’s son’s YouTube channel was of particular concern.

“(Horsford’s staff members) are good people,” she said. “They are there because they want to do good for the citizens of Nevada. Who could they have been helping instead of spending time working on someone’s personal project?”

Republican Lisa Song Sutton released a statement calling for Horsford to immediately resign, as well as an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into whether any taxpayer money was used during the affair.

“Given this news, I am infuriated,” Sutton said. “I am infuriated for Nevadans of the 4th District.”

Republican Jim Marchant called for a bipartisan investigation into whether Horsford used his position to secure job offers for Linder.

Another Republican, Sam Peters, echoed the calls.

“Congressman Horsford should be immediately investigated over these allegations of financial payoffs, and, if the allegations are true, resign at once,” Peters said.

Republican Charles Navarro called for an investigation and for Horsford to drop his re-election bid.

“The House Ethics Committee must conduct an investigation into whether any campaign or taxpayer dollars were paid to support her financially,” Navarro said. “The people of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District deserve answers to these questions and so much more.”

Ethics Committee takes time

A complaint or allegation of wrongdoing must be filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent, nonpartisan group charged with reviewing charges of misconduct by House members.

If an allegation is deemed worthy of further investigation, the office refers matters to the House Committee on Ethics, made up of five Democrats and five Republicans. The panel is chaired by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

The committee would then decide whether to refer the matter to a subcommittee for further investigation.

It is a lengthy process. Issues that have triggered investigations before include allegations of misuse of campaign finances.

“Anytime a story becomes public like this, the Ethics Committee will look into it,” said a Democratic congressional staffer with no ties to Horsford.

Some recent Ethics Committee investigations into several House members for various allegations took nearly a year to resolve.

Some call it private

Not all of Horsford’s challengers agreed with the calls for investigation.

Gregory Kempton, a Democrat running against Horsford in the primary, said the situation is “shameful” and “shows character flaws,” but he asked for his fellow candidates to honor Horsford’s request for privacy for the sake of his wife and children.

Kempton, a teacher in North Las Vegas, said he sees a need for better role models for young men and a sharper focus on family values.

Fellow Democrat Jennifer Eason agreed with Kempton, saying the recent developments are “unfortunate” but a private family matter.

“My prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” she said.

Republican Leo Blundo said Horsford’s “personal transgression has dented the foundation that guides public trust and public service.”

“The Democrat voters are the ones to decide if they find this behavior intolerable, and if so, should express that in their vote,” he said.

Randi Reed, another Republican running in the primary, called for Horsford to resign.

“Like scores of politicians before him, he seems to have the attitude that being an elected official somehow means he’s entitled to these types of indiscretions,” she said. “It’s abundantly clear that Congressman Horsford has forgotten the true meaning of public service and should resign immediately.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
2
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
3
House-passed $3T coronavirus relief bill includes $8.7B for Nevada
House-passed $3T coronavirus relief bill includes $8.7B for Nevada
4
Businesses reopening after shutdown left in quagmire of compliance
Businesses reopening after shutdown left in quagmire of compliance
5
Poker player behind Goodman recall says it’s not matter of politics
Poker player behind Goodman recall says it’s not matter of politics
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump points as the walks on the South Lawn as he departs the White House on M ...
State Department inspector general latest watchdog fired by Trump
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.