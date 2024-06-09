Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas

Precautions are being taken as high temperatures are forecast for today’s rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

Water is kept in the shade for those who attend a Sunday rally for former President Donald Trump in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump is scheduled to speak at noon at Sunset Park, 2601 Sunset Road. Gates will open at 9 a.m., and registration is required at donaldjtrump.com/events.

The National Weather Service forecasts 89 degrees by the time the gates open at 9 a.m., 99 when the rally starts at noon, and 102 later in the afternoon.

Heat is a concern for those attending the event.

At a rally in Phoenix on Thursday, 11 people were sent to the hospital with symptoms of heat exhaustion while waiting outside with a temperature near 107.

Organizers of the Las Vegas event said they are making the safety of attendees their highest priority by providing water, misting fans and cooling tents. The campaign has also coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service to allow attendees to bring their own water bottles and purse-sized umbrellas, according to a campaign spokeswoman.

The event is likely to create traffic congestion on nearby roads and streets.