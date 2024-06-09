82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas

Vendors set up tents the day before former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Suns ...
Vendors set up tents the day before former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Sat ...
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Sat ...
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Sat ...
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Sat ...
An area is set up for former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water is kept in the shade for those who attend a Sunday rally for former President Donald Trum ...
Water is kept in the shade for those who attend a Sunday rally for former President Donald Trump in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Patrick Jones of Las Vegas casts his ballot at a drop box during early voting at Las Vegas Cit ...
Nevada’s early voting turnout low ahead of June 11 primary
Jennifer Courier, center, holds a U.S. flag while joining others at a rally against antisemitis ...
Nevada regents vote to define antisemitism, cite Jewish students’ concerns
Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-03) speaks during a press conference at a Target store with local l ...
‘Not your recreational shoplifting’: Feds putting more heat on organized retail theft
Irina Hansen, Las Vegas mayoral candidate and local businesswoman, poses for a portrait at the ...
‘The government is broken’: Businesswoman vying to become Las Vegas’ next mayor
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Hot weather is forecast for today’s rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

Trump is scheduled to speak at noon at Sunset Park, 2601 Sunset Road. Gates will open at 9 a.m., and registration is required at donaldjtrump.com/events.

The National Weather Service forecasts 89 degrees by the time the gates open at 9 a.m., 99 when the rally starts at noon, and 102 later in the afternoon.

Heat is a concern for those attending the event.

At a rally in Phoenix on Thursday, 11 people were sent to the hospital with symptoms of heat exhaustion while waiting outside with a temperature near 107.

Organizers of the Las Vegas event said they are making the safety of attendees their highest priority by providing water, misting fans and cooling tents. The campaign has also coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service to allow attendees to bring their own water bottles and purse-sized umbrellas, according to a campaign spokeswoman.

The event is likely to create traffic congestion on nearby roads and streets.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Expect 100-degree heat at Trump rally in Las Vegas; caution urged
Expect 100-degree heat at Trump rally in Las Vegas; caution urged
2
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
3
Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas
Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas
4
Nevada’s early voting turnout low ahead of June 11 primary
Nevada’s early voting turnout low ahead of June 11 primary
5
‘Not your recreational shoplifting’: Feds putting more heat on organized retail theft
‘Not your recreational shoplifting’: Feds putting more heat on organized retail theft
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - United States Postal Service letter carrier Gabriel Peña carries mail in Los Angele ...
US employers added a robust 272K jobs in May
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4%, from 3.9%, ending a 27-month streak of unemployment below 4%, the Labor Department said Friday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Expect 100-degree heat at Trump rally in Las Vegas; caution urged
recommend 2
Dr. Miriam Adelson to support major pro-Trump spending group
recommend 3
EXCLUSIVE: Former Jan. 6 Capitol officers to campaign for Biden in Nevada
recommend 4
Trump thumps Biden in Nevada, poll says
recommend 5
Mixed reaction from locals after Donald Trump guilty verdict
recommend 6
Nevada GOP Senate race: Where the race is at and what sets the candidates apart