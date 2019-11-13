House begins public impeachment hearings — LIVESTREAM

The House Intelligence Committee Wednesday will open its first public hearings into the impeachment of President Trump.

WASHINGTON — Amid rising partisan rancor, the House of Representatives will gavel a public impeachment hearing — the fourth in U.S history — into session Wednesday to decide whether President Donald Trump abused his office by allegedly seeking foreign intervention for political gain.

The historic proceedings could have political ramifications for both Democrats and Republicans with 2020 elections less than one year away and voters largely split along party lines on the issue of impeachment.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his committee would unveil and explain what the House has learned over the past month about the president’s request for Ukraine to investigate a presidential rival.

Trump has seethed at the hearing and the Democratic inquiry, calling it fraud and a witch hunt.

Even before the hearing began, Trump unleashed on Democrats in a Twitter rant.

“This is a phony showtrial. There is zero due process, none. It is yet another fraudulent hoax conspiracy theory. It is another Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote.

Republicans have rallied around the president, with some saying the actions in question may have been troublesome, but do not rise to the level of justifying impeachment.

GOP lawmakers on the panel charge Democrats with trying to use impeachment to overturn the results of the 2016 election, which Trump won in the electoral college but lost in the popular vote.

Democrats plan to lay out their case that Trump coerced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a July 25 phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, while withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid.

No charges of wrongdoing has been leveled against the Bidens, although State Department officials were concerned about the appearance of Hunter Biden receiving $50,000 a month from Burisma while his father was vice president.

Trump and Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify in the hearings, something Schiff has so far ruled out, saying the impeachment hearing is focused on the president’s actions, first brought to light by a whistleblower who raised concerns about the phone call.

More than a dozen foreign service and State Department officials have testified behind closed doors to House committees about the call and the Trump administration’s dealings in Ukraine. The testimony corroborates the whistleblower.

Democrats opened the hearing with Ambassador Bill Taylor and Foreign Service officer George Kent. Both raised red flags about conditioning military aid on a political investigation.

On Friday, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify about her concerns that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was involved with dealings that ran counter to U.S. policy, as well as her outster from her job.

Trump on the telephone call told Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “bad news” before she was removed from her position.

The presidential impeachment hearing is the fourth in history. President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton were impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

President Richard Nixon resigned before the full House voted on articles of impeachment approved by the Judiciary Committee.

