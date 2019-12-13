45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

House committee approves articles of impeachment against Trump

By Gary Martin Review-Journal Washington Bureau
December 13, 2019 - 6:00 am
 
Updated December 13, 2019 - 8:05 am

WASHINGTON — After two days of acrimonious hearings and an abrupt delay in the proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and send those charges to the full House for consideration.

It is only the fourth time in U.S. history that the Judiciary Committee has taken such action, and came after Republicans mounted a spirited defense and attacked Democrats over the impeachment process.

The committee twice voted 23-17 to pass articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the president during a July 25 telephone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to coerce the Ukrainian president to launch political investigations into Trump political rival Joe Biden while military aid was being withheld by the administration.

When that was discovered, Nadler said Trump ordered officials to disobey subpoenas for testimony and documents sought by Congress in their investigation to determine what happened.

The White House reacted quickly to the partisan committee vote, with spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham saying, “This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end.”

“The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
DCCC ads defend Lee, Horsford on drug bill
By / RJ

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is airing ads that defend Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford from Republican attacks by citing their work on a bill to lower prescription drug costs.

 
What to watch for in House impeachment debate — LIVESTREAM
By Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee argued through a marathon session Thursday ahead of voting to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the full House.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug ...
House debates impeachment of Trump, vote expected Thursday
By / RJ

The House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment Wednesday, with a vote expected on Thursday. Discussions broke down along party lines, with Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of office and Republicans defending his conduct.