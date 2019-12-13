House committee approves articles of impeachment against Trump
Impeachment charges against President Donald Trump went to the full House on Friday, following approval by the House Judiciary Committee.
WASHINGTON — After two days of acrimonious hearings and an abrupt delay in the proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and send those charges to the full House for consideration.
It is only the fourth time in U.S. history that the Judiciary Committee has taken such action, and came after Republicans mounted a spirited defense and attacked Democrats over the impeachment process.
The committee twice voted 23-17 to pass articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the president during a July 25 telephone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to coerce the Ukrainian president to launch political investigations into Trump political rival Joe Biden while military aid was being withheld by the administration.
When that was discovered, Nadler said Trump ordered officials to disobey subpoenas for testimony and documents sought by Congress in their investigation to determine what happened.
The White House reacted quickly to the partisan committee vote, with spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham saying, “This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end.”
“The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House,” she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
