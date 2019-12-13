House committee approves articles of impeachment against Trump

Impeachment charges against President Donald Trump went to the full House on Friday, following approval by the House Judiciary Committee.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, both speaking during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (Andrew Harrer/Pool via AP)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calf., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution as she speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, exhales after a day of work with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, right, on the markup of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — After two days of acrimonious hearings and an abrupt delay in the proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and send those charges to the full House for consideration.

It is only the fourth time in U.S. history that the Judiciary Committee has taken such action, and came after Republicans mounted a spirited defense and attacked Democrats over the impeachment process.

The committee twice voted 23-17 to pass articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the president during a July 25 telephone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to coerce the Ukrainian president to launch political investigations into Trump political rival Joe Biden while military aid was being withheld by the administration.

When that was discovered, Nadler said Trump ordered officials to disobey subpoenas for testimony and documents sought by Congress in their investigation to determine what happened.

The White House reacted quickly to the partisan committee vote, with spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham saying, “This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end.”

“The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

