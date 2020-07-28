House committee opens hearing with AG William Barr

Attorney General William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday during a much-awaited faceoff with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday during a much-awaited faceoff with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who arrived late because of a car accident.

Nadler began with a list of complaints about Barr’s tenure — for aiding and abetting President Donald Trump’s worst instincts, sending federal law enforcement in cities that didn’t want their help, not addressing systemic racism among police, spreading disinformation about voter fraud, “blatantly misrepresenting the Mueller report” and interfering with career prosecutors who went after Trump associates.

For his part, a contained Barr spoke about the need for his Department of Justice to enforce the law in places where crime is out of control and in cities beset by violent protests.

“Since when is it OK to burn down a federal court?” Barr asked rhetorically.

The committee’s ranking Republican Jim Jordan led off showing a video of violent protesters setting fires and trashing police cars.

Democrats frequently filibustered and denied Barr a chance to respond to questions.

The hearing presented a likely preview of the final months of the 2020 campaign, with Democrats accusing the Trump administration of corruption and Republicans pointing out criminal behavior during street protests.

