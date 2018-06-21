House defeats 1 immigration bill, postpones vote on another

The House rejected a conservative immigration bill Thursday and postponed a vote on a Republican compromise version the day after the Trump administration suspended the separation of children and parents on the Southwest border.

The House voted 193 to 231 to defeat a bill by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., that called for strengthening border security and offered temporary protections for Dreamers, but failed to provide a path to citizenship sought by Democrats and moderate Republicans.

There were 41 Republicans who voted with Democrats to sink the Goodlatte bill. Nevada’s congressional delegation voted along party lines, with Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voting for the bill and the state’s three Democratic representatives. — Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen — voted against.

A second Republican compromise bill, which would provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers as well as offer a legislative remedy to keep children with parents after crossing the border without documentation, and accelerate the adjudication of those cases, appeared on the brink of collapse.

A vote on that bill was abruptly postponed and rescheduled for Friday.

“We do not want children taken from their parents,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said before the first vote on Thursday.

Ryan said Republicans tried to craft a compromise to offer protections and eventual citizenship for Dreamers, and provide a legislative fix to the family separations at the border that has been condemned by world leaders. It also contained $25 billion for a Southwest border wall.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the GOP bill “a compromise with the devil,” but not a deal with Democrats.

The compromise was crafted to bridge a gap between GOP conservatives and moderates.

But even some House Republicans vented their frustration over the slap-dash process that did not provide for amendments to a bill that was thrust upon members in the past 72 hours with a pep talk by President Donald Trump.

Amodei was critical of GOP leadership and said the procedure being used “represents a new low” for the legislative system. He said the bills were written out of “phobia” by Republican leaders over bipartisan legislation presented in a discharge petition that forced Ryan to act.

Ryan, in a news conference before the votes, said the crafting of the compromise bill was done to avoid bringing a discharge petition to the floor and provide a vote on bipartisan legislation that lacked strong border enforcement measures.

There were 23 Republicans, including Amodei, who signed the discharge petition, which would have included measures sought by Democrats to restore protections from deportation for undocumented immigrants under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that Trump ended in September. About 14,000 immigrants in Nevada were protected from deportation by DACA.

Ryan, though, said Democrats wanted “open borders.”

“We want to secure our borders,” Ryan said, to keep the flow of heroin, opioids and other narcotics out of the country.

Democrats said they were offered false choices in the Republican bills that failed to adequately address DACA and reunification of children taken from parents and kept in cage-like detention facilities.

Trump endorsed the compromise bill during a closed-door rally with House Republicans on Tuesday at the Capitol.

With the bill facing possible defeat, Trump distanced himself from the expected failure and appeared to throw a wrench in House GOP leaders’ efforts to bridge their divisions in their caucus.

The president tweeted that any immigration bill passed by the House would die in the Senate where Republicans hold a 51-49 majority and lack the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster.

Trump said Republican efforts were futile as long as Democrats could stop legislation from advancing in the Senate.

The administration continued to scramble this week to modify its “zero-tolerance” policy that was announced at the border in April and has led to the separation of more than 2,000 families.

After a week of aides saying only Congress, and not the president, had the authority to stop the separations, Trump came out Wednesday and signed an executive order to continue prosecutions but not separate children from their parents. Instead, families will be housed together.

Even though Trump moved to reverse the action, lawmakers are seeking a legislative remedy. The Senate is expected to move soon on narrow legislation dealing with just the separation of families at the border.

