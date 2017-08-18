House Democrats co-sponsor resolution to censure Trump

Dozens of House Democrats co-sponsored a resolution to censure President Donald Trump on Friday for his controversial remarks following the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent and left one woman dead.

President Donald Trump walks out of Air Force One upon his arrival at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Md., Aug. 18, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Republicans have denounced the violence and racist speech, but no GOP lawmakers have signed onto the censure legislation, which is unlikely to be passed in the Republican-controlled House.

Democrats drafted the resolution to condemn Trump for failing to immediately denounce neo-Nazi groups and the Ku Klux Klan following the rally.

“This disgraceful behavior is beyond the pale and is an abject failure of moral leadership,” said Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. “The president’s divisive rhetoric demands action by lawmakers.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and more than 75 Democrats co-sponsored the resolution first introduced by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Following the violent incident in Charlottesville, Trump said “there is blame on both sides.” After denouncing neo-Nazis and the KKK, the president then reverted to his initial statement that counter-protesters were also responsible for the violence.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by a white supremacist struck a crowd of counter-protesters in downtown Charlottesville last weekend. There were 20 others injured.

