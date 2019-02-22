House Dems introduce resolution to cancel Trump’s border emergency

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday filed a resolution to terminate the national emergency declaration made by President Donald Trump earlier this month, saying the move violates the constitutional authority of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, also claimed the president’s emergency is a manufactured crisis to fulfill his campaign promise to build a wall along the 2,000-mile border with Mexico.

“What the president is attempting is an unconstitutional power grab,” said Castro, the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “This is a historic power grab”

The resolution, filed by Castro, is expected to clear the House Rules Committee and come the full floor for a vote Tuesday, Pelosi told reporters on a teleconference call from Laredo.

“We do not have a monarch. We have a separation of powers,” Pelosi said. “This is an institutional assault.”

Castro said there were 227 co-sponsors to the bill, all Democrats except for Republican Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

All three of Nevada’s congressional Democrats, Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, signed onto the bill as cosponsors.

“We cannot allow this grotesque abuse of power to go unchallenged,” Titus said in a social media post.

The speaker was expected to hold another news conference at the border in Laredo later Friday, with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who helped write a bicameral, bipartisan spending bill that allocated $1.375 billion for border fencing and other security measures but included no money for a wall.

House and Senate lawmakers overwhelmingly approved that bill, and Trump signed it into law to avoid another government shutdown. But the president then declared a national emergency to build the wall, a signature 2016 campaign pledge and one he originally said Mexico would finance.

The declaration would allow the president to tap into Pentagon funds designated for drug interdiction and military construction projects, as well as asset forfeiture funds collected by the Treasury Department in drug cases.

Trump’s declaration was immediately met with lawsuits, including one filed Texas landowners on the border and another by 16 states with Democratic governors, including Nevada.

The states also claimed in their lawsuit filed in the 9th Circuit that Trump’s declaration was an unconstitutional attempt to usurp congressional authority on the authorization and appropriation of federal funds.

Trump predicted the lawsuit and challenges, saying he’s prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court.

The resolution of disapproval is widely expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House, and several Republicans in the Senate, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, have voiced concern about the precedent Trump’s emergency declaration would set.

Pelosi said a future president could cite the precedent to take unilateral action on other issues, like gun control.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would be forced to bring the House-passed resolution to the Senate floor for a vote, where it could pass if it drew several GOP defections.

Trump has signaled he would veto the bill if it came to his desk. A Senate override of the veto with a two-thirds majority would be unlikely.

