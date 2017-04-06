House Freedom Caucus to support for health bill with changes

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, following a Freedom Caucus meeting. (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — The majority of House Freedom Caucus members will vote for a Republican healthcare bill if changes offered by the White House are included in the legislation, the head of the conservative group of House Republicans said Thursday.

U.S. Representative Mark Meadows said the group wants to see health insurance coverage waivers related to community rating protections with the exception of gender, essential health benefits and guaranteed issue.

“If those offers that were made over the last couple of days actually appear in the legislation, the majority, if not almost all of the Freedom Caucus, will vote for this bill,” he said at a Politico news event.

